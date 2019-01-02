2018: A sports year in review
The end of the year is a time of reflection.
It’s a time to realize that we didn’t lose much weight, didn’t save much money and didn’t become that much better of a person.
Oh well, we have plenty of more years for that.
What we did do is witness some great sporting moments. Exciting plays, momentous milestones and intense rivalry matchups filled the memory banks for 2018, and now it’s time to look back at some of them.
Here are the top 10 prep sports moments of 2018 (in no particular order):
Port Charlotte volleyball storms back against Charlotte
The Charlotte-Port Charlotte rivalry made for instant classics this year in football, basketball and definitely in volleyball.
In the third meeting of the season — the teams split the regular season matches — the Lady Pirates and Tarpons duked it out for the district championship.
Down 2-0 to the Lady Tarpons, Port Charlotte rallied and won three consecutive sets, including a 15-13 win in the fifth, to make it back-to-back district titles.
Muse sparks Tarpons rally over Pirates
Down 14-0 at halftime, the Charlotte High football team needed a spark to overcome a deficit in a very important game. Despite having a playoff spot already wrapped up, they weren’t about to walk out of their rival’s stadium with a loss.
Senior quarterback Alex Muse sat the first half with a shoulder injury, but entered the game to start the third quarter and immediately flipped the script.
Muse completed 8-of-10 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the second half alone to will the Tarpons back for a 21-14 win.
Whye runs over Lakewood Ranch
North Port football had a strong start to its season. Despite just a 3-3 record, the Bobcats’ play had elevated greatly from years past, largely due to a workhorse in the backfield.
Senior running back Jalien Whye was the do-it-all back for the Bobcats and against Lakewood Ranch he proved it.
Whye ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-6 win. He averaged over 100 yards a game until getting hurt against Venice late in the season.
Coogan dominates XC season
Port Charlotte senior Isabella Coogan was the area’s strongest runner pretty much the entire year.
In eight events this past season, she won five and finished second twice, with a low finish of 18th. Her best time was recorded at the Tri-County Championships where she ran a personal-best 18:56.54.
Coogan jumped out to a hot start by winning her first three races of the season. Coogan capped her senior year with 13th place finish at the state meet.
Venice — Braden River football rivalry
Most sports fans in Southwest Florida have heard about how good the football games between Venice and Braden River have been throughout the years. However, the rivalry was amplified this year as the off-field antics took center stage.
Following a summer of finger-pointing and fines and suspensions levied by the FHSAA, the head coach of each school was suspended for three games to begin the season.
Fittingly, the games lived up to the offseason hype.
In Game 1 of the matchup, the Indians came back after a lightning delay to beat the Pirates, 24-21, and essentially wrap up the district crown. In Game 2, the two foes squared off in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. This time it was Venice that seized an early lead, jumping out to a 21-0 start and holding on for a 28-21 victory.
Bobcats and Mantas win playoff classics
North Port and Lemon Bay were two area boys basketball teams that were led by a strong senior group, and each squad went down with a memorable last stand.
With Bryan O’Boyle, Aaron Dismukes and Ben Via, the Bobcats had some of the most talented players in the area, and leaned on them down the stretch. North Port beat Riverdale, 58-50, to win its district title and then used a last-second shot by Via in overtime to knock off Venice in the regional quarterfinals, but were then eliminated by that same Riverdale team, 56-55, in the regional semifinals.
The Mantas were hardly much different, relying on the leadership and experience of seniors Cade Huber, Tyler Caron, Keegan Wyman, Michael Reid and Luke Morrill to gut out some nail-biters in the playoffs.
After a middling start to the season, Lemon Bay turned it on toward the end, going 9-1 over the final 10 regular season games. Hitting their stride late, the Mantas kept the momentum going as they went on the road to beat Charlotte, 57-56, and Cape Coral, 59-56, to win the district title. However, Cape Coral came back two games later to best Lemon Bay, 59-49, on its way to the Final Four.
Willis and Cataldi win state championships
Not only did Charlotte High School have two wrestlers win the state titles for their respective weight classes last year, but they happened to be just a freshman and a sophomore. Lucas Willis (132-pound weight class), now a sophomore, and Donnie Cataldi (113-pound weight class), now a junior, faced very little resistance on their way to winning it all last year. For the Tarpons, it was the first wrestling state title since 2011.
Cataldi, who went 44-0, achieved the rare undefeated season, and Willis was just behind him with a 44-3 season. With wrestling season heating up again, look out for Willis and Cataldi to make another run deep into the playoffs.
Bobcats trio finishes run in regionals
Though only two of the three graduated, the Bobcats had one last run with one of he best “big three” combinations in girls basketball in 2018. Alexis Francavilla (17.5 points and 12.7 rebounds per game) and Aryana Hough (18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game) gave North Port a strong senior presence on its way to the regional semifinals.
With those two seniors, sophomore Emani Jefferson (14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds 6 assists and 5.4 steals per game) worked together to shut down area teams. The Bobcats finished the year 22-7, and even reached the 100-point mark in a 101-19 win over Mariner.
Though Francavilla and Hough have since departed, watch out for Jefferson to make some headlines as she has become the go-to player.
Lemon Bay baseball reaches regional playoffs
Led by coach Dan Flaherty in his first season working at his alma mater, Lemon Bay’s season ended one game away from the Final Four.
Similar to the Mantas boys basketball team, the baseball team also played its best ball toward the end of the year. The Mantas went 8-3 over the last month of the regular season and cruised through the district playoffs. Not only did they mercy-rule Dunbar, 15-0, in the district semifinals, but went on to win the district title, 8-1, over Lake Placid.
Though they ultimately came up short, the play of pitchers Justin Mincieli and Brandon Gielow along with the hitting of Warnner Rincones, Tyler Kreissler and Gabby Salgado made it a year to remember for Lemon Bay (20-11).
Email Jacob Hoag at Jhoag@sun-herald.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
