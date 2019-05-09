ENGLEWOOD — After sitting through a 90-minute rain delay Wednesday night, fans and players of the Lemon Bay Lady Mantas softball team finally had to be sent home due to steady rain and persistent, nearby lighting strikes.
After another one-plus hour lightning delay last night, the Lady Mantas finally had a chance meet the Booker Tornadoes in the Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinals at Larry Pope Field in Englewood. Though the actual game took less than half the combined 2:39 of rain delays, it was well worth the wait for the home faithful.
Behind a merciless hitting attack and a perfect-pitching performance by freshman Ella Kraszewski, Lemon Bay dispatched the Tornadoes, 15-0 to advance to the region semifinals next week. The mercy-ruled contest ended with an Olivia Gibb base hit with one out in the bottom of the third.
“Coming into today, the weather has made things very interesting for us,” said Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham. “With all the starting and stopping and all the uncertainty, the girls handled themselves well. I’m proud of them for that.”
The Lady Mantas had similar weather issues on their way to winning the district championship at Lake Placid last Wednesday. Lemon Bay, which was originally scheduled to play the district final last Tuesday, learned the game had been rained out while they sat in their bus in Arcadia.
When the game was finally played on Wednesday, further lightning strikes and lighting issues in Lake Placid, added to the challenges. Not to mention an 11-0 Lady Mantas lead which dissolved into an 11-10 final.
But the Lady Mantas found little trouble shaking off the adversity in their regional opener. Kraszewski started the game by setting down the Tornadoes in order. In the home half of the first, Lemon Bay sent 11 hitters to the plate. Those batters accounted for six hits, two walks and seven runs.
The big blows were struck by Christain Chandler (triple, RBI), Bailey Grosenbacher (walk, triple, RBI) and Destiny Ashcraft (double, RBI). Gibb also banged out the first of her three hits and first two of her three RBI.
“The umpire was calling strikes, but I still wanted to wait for my pitch,” said Ashcraft who struck a pair of doubles and added two RBI. “This is a pretty confident group now and I feel like we can go far.”
Back on defense in the second, Kraszewski did her thing with the help of a stellar defensive play at third by Ashcraft. Kraszewski ended the frame by striking out the first of her total of three. She fanned another pair in the third.
“I was throwing a lot of curve balls and drop balls and they were pretty effective,” Kraszewski said. “I didn’t have any particular plan against them. I just wanted to go out there ready to pitch.”
Ashcraft and Kraszewski drove in the first two runs of the second inning. Two additional unearned runs crossed as Lemon Bay benefitted from an error at first. After two innings, the score stood at 11-0.
Leanna Kelly and Kraszewski drove in a run each in the third, before the Gibb knock ended the game – 51 minutes after it had started.
The Lady Mantas next opponent will be the winner of the Lake Placid vs. Southeast game – which was also rained out on Wednesday. The semifinal contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., next Tuesday at Larry Pope Field.
