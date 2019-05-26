Marlem Louis, Venice, Senior
Louis competed in the 238-pound division, and at the 2019 Boys Weightlifting State Championship, the Venice Indian benched 335 pounds and clean and jerked 270 pounds to total at 605 pounds. Lewis placed second at regionals.
“Marlem is everything you want in a student athlete you get the opportunity to coach,” said Clay Burton, Venice boys weightlifting coach.
“He is unselfish, plays with unmatched intensity and cares about representing the program in the right way.”
Jaden Opalach
Charlotte, Sophomore
Opalach competed at the Class 2A -139-pound division for the Tarpons, bench pressing 255 pounds, with a clean and jerk best of 225 pounds, totaling at 480 pounds, good enough to capture fifth place at the state championship. He was second at regionals.
“Jaden works very hard in the weight room and wants to be the best,” said Ray Hixson, Charlotte boys weightlifting coach.
Cody Sarver
Lemon Bay, Senior
Cody Sarver placed fifth in the Class 1A -169-pound weight division at the state championship, with a bench press of 330 pounds and a clean and jerk of 245, totaling at 575 pounds.
“Cody is a very dedicated lifter,”said Don Southwell, Lemon Bay boys weightlifting coach. “He committed himself to becoming an elite lifter and worked year round to make that happen. He also was a great teammate. He helped our younger lifters progress this season.”
Scott Schenke
Venice, Senior
Schenke captured the unlimited weight division at the Class 2 Region 7 championship, totaling at 655 pounds; 345 pounds in the bench press and 310 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“Scott is one of the pound-for-pound strongest athletes to ever come through Venice High,” said Burton. “He’s extremely competitive and does everything you ask him to do. He’s a winner.”
Trayvis Smith
DeSoto, Senior
Trayvis finished second in the district in Lemon Bay and then second in the regionals at LaBelle. He is a senior on a team dominated by underclassmen. His work ethic and leadership was something for the younger lifters to learn from.
Ja’nyrein Washington
Port Charlotte, Junior
Washington placed ninth at the 2019 Boys Weightlifting State Championship in the 2A 219-pound weight class, with a bench press of 310 pounds and a clean and jerk of 275 pounds, for a total of 585 pounds. Washington placed third at regionals.
Ja’nyrein epitomizes what hard work and dedication looks like,” said Jarret Debus, Port Charlotte boys weightlifting coach. “Ja’nyrein leaves no stone unturned in any facet of life. His work ethic and drive in the classroom, weight room and on the football field are exemplary.”
Honorable Mention: Zachary Younts, Venice; Cutter Rebol, Charlotte; Thomas Dufour-Stewart, Charlotte; Brian Taylor, Venice; Nevens Lordeus, North Port; Keegan Marinola, Lemon Bay; Caleb Cooper, Lemon Bay; Wyatt Soucy, Lemon Bay; Jordan Andrle, Lemon Bay; Jakobe Morgan, Port Charlotte; Kaden Howell, Charlotte; Donovan Campbell, North Port; Christian Clark, Port Charlotte.
