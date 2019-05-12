Anthony Andou, Charlotte, Senior, 195-pounds
The Tarpon placed third at states in Class 2A; winning 50 matches during the 2018-19 campaign. He captured the 2A District 10 championship.
“Anthony is a great kid,” said Evan Robinson, Charlotte Tarpons wrestling coach. “His first real year of wrestling was his sophomore year, since then he’s really come on strong. Good athlete, good work ethic. A hungry young man, and that right there can go a long way.”
Jose Valdez, Charlotte, Senior, 220-pounds
State Champion in Class 2A. The Tarpon dominated the competition, going 57-1.
“It’s the same type of situation (as Andou),” said Robinson. “They actually came in together, and they really charged forward, knowingly and confidently. And they bought into it, and that buy in is so important for these guys to get successful. Both of them moved up.”
Donovan Cataldi, Charlotte, junior, 120-pounds
State runner-up; champion in 2018.
Cataldi is one of the cornerstones of Robinson deep program at Charlotte High School, capturing both the district and regional championship.
I’ve known him since he was a little guy and moved to Florida,” said Robinson. “He’s been down here quite some time. He’s been in this program. He’s one of those kids that’s picturesque Charlotte wrestling. He’s a very talented young man, and did most of his wrestling career here, and has done some nice things.”
Koen Hoffman, Imagine Schools at North Port, Eighth Grade, 126-pounds
Hoffman enjoyed a strong year for the Sharks, finishing fourth at states in Class 1A.
“Koen’s eighth grade year was rewarding for every Shark involved, him, his family and our team,” said Tyler Crane, Imagine School of North Port wrestling coach. “He brought in the attitude you want in your room. He works hard and doesn’t quit.
“As a 14-year-old eighth grader, he is young in age and experienced in the sport of wrestling. When you mix that with a group of kids willing to work hard, and enjoy what they are doing, it creates an environment that everyone benefits from.”
Quinn White, North Port, Sophomore, 138-pounds
The Bobcat, who was a district champion, placed second at regionals, won his first match at states and finished with a record of 52-9.
“Quinn had a great season, he was the regional runner-up to three-time state champion Malyke Hines,” said Eugene Hill, North Port wrestling coach.
Tyson Davids, Lemon Bay, Senior, 170-pounds
The runner-up at states in Class 1A, he won 61 matches during the 2018-2019 season.
“Tyson is a lighter 170, he only weighed in at like 167-168,” Schyck said. “But Tyson had a heck of a year. He moved down to Florida and only lost to one guy all year. It was an incredible senior season for him.”
Lance Schyck, Lemon Bay, Freshman, 152-pounds
Schyck was a model of consistency winning 55 matches, en route to placing 4th at states in Class 1A.
“Lance could’ve gave up the pin right there, but he didn’t,” Schyck said. “He got out of it and then took him down twice late to almost win it. To come back like that was so great to see for a kid that hasn’t wrestled very long, only about a year and a half. I’m excited about next year. Lance comes back and might be up a class.”
Bryce Taranto, Lemon Bay, Sophomore, 113-pounds
The Manta Ray placed first at regionals before placing fifth at states, and joined teammates Davids and Schyck in winning more than 50 matches.
Lauren Stone, Venice, junior, 106-pounds
Lauren Stone overcame a torn meniscus, undergoing surgery on Christmas Eve, to claim her third state girls wrestling championship.
“She really has an ability to overcome serious adversity. She literally was back on the mat (from knee surgery) less than two weeks before girls states, and she goes and wins it,” said Pat Ryan, Venice wrestling coach.
“Three weeks later, she qualified for boys states. Her mental capacity to not let it affect her and the work she puts in is phenomenal.”
Jack Stone, Venice, freshman, 113-pounds
Stone was the Class 2A district 10 champion in his weight class, and qualified for states.
“He definitely grew leaps and bounds in his work ethic and in expectations. He does all the right things. He missed one workout for an orthodontist appointment or something like that. He won our ‘Most Dedicated’ award.”
Gage Tippman, Venice, junior 152-pounds
“Gage was the dark horse. Gage capitalized on his opportunity. He obviously worked hard all season long. He busted his tail in practice and really grew as a wrestler, competitor and as an individual.”
Honorable mention; Andrew Austin, Charlotte, 106-pounds; Patrick Nolan, Charlotte, 113-pounds; Malachi Schaeffer, Charlotte, 126-pounds; Ted Gjerde, Charlotte, 132-pounds; Richard Lawyer, Charlotte, 138-pounds; Cody Rice, Charlotte, 145-pounds; Matthew Andou, Charlotte, 160-pounds; Derrick Dagg, Lemon Bay, 138-pounds; Luke Heffner, Lemon Bay, 145-pounds; Louis Baldor, Lemon Bay, 195-pounds; Brock LaVallee, Lemon Bay, 220-pounds and Kyle Dragon, Lemon Bay, heavyweight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.