American influence, Colombian roots
A 13-year-old, aspiring soccer player sat in a house full of family and friendsw bedecked in the yellow, blue and red of his home country, eyes wide and glued to the TV.
It was 2014 and the Colombian national soccer team had reached the World Cup in Brazil, ending a 16-year drought and years of waiting.
Camilo Arango, now a standout forward for North Port High School eyeing the single-season goal record, had never seen his home team play in a World Cup before that moment. He hadn’t experienced the connection and pride of watching a country, bubbling with years of pent up fandom, burst into some of the most loyal and passionate support he had seen.
“It’s the best thing ever,” Arango said, eyes lighting up. “The whole country was lit up. The whole country was celebrating. We were all glad that we finally made it.”
He watched as Colombia charged through the group stage and toppled Uruguay 2-0 in the Round of 16 to set up a showdown with host Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Though he was in the U.S. at that point, he lived vicariously through the people back home lining the streets in celebration. He had already been playing soccer for nearly a decade before watching this awe-inspiring phenomenon, but it ignited a greater passion for a sport he had already fallen for.
Arango began his obsession with soccer at 4 years old. Growing up in Colombia, there wasn’t much choice of what sport you would play; you either play soccer or you watch other people play soccer. There was no football, baseball or basketball. Columbia’s national pastime is and always has been soccer.
His family moved to the U.S. when he was 3, but traveled back and forth for a few years. When he was 6, he was stateside and began playing rec ball. He quickly developed his craft, well enough that he began playing U-10 with kids four years older than him.
“I was doing pretty well for U-10,” Arango said. “That’s when coaches started noticing me.”
The size and age disadvantage forced Arango to adapt his game and inevitably molded him into a much tougher player. Now, when players are constantly tugging at his jersey and hip-checking him for position, he can hold his own much more effectively.
Going back and forth to South America also opened his eyes to the differences in play style. In Colombia, Arango says, the game is centered around passing whereas in the U.S. he feels it’s more of a “touch-and-run” style.
Both have their merit and both methods have shaped his own unique form.
“I would learn from (Colombia) their techniques and how they play and then I’d come here and some coaches would show me a different way,” Arango said. “I would just incorporate both ways when I got onto the field.
“The U.S. doesn’t really have a set style because coaches and players do things their certain way. In Colombia there’s one way. For me I would’ve stayed in Colombia to play because the level there is so much higher than it is here.”
Arango has always been pushed beyond the norm. Being a good player isn’t enough and being “one of the best” still might not quench his competitive appetite at the culmination of his high school career.
So it’s no surprise that heading into his junior season he had the desire to break the school record for goals scored in a single season.
28 goals in 20 or so games. It’s a lofty goal, but an attainable one.
Injuries derailed his first try at etching his name into the Bobcat record books. 12 games into his senior season, that hasn’t been the case. Arango is nearly halfway to his target with 14 goals to his credit with six regular season games and potentially playoffs remaining.
No one was surprised with his ambition, even less are astonished that he’s off to a hot start.
“He’s the best player you could have,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “He checks all the boxes as far as skill. The maturity level is there. He’s just that guy that as a coach, you’re happy to see him come out to the tryout because you know he’s gonna make a difference in the game. That’s a special player.”
Arango has cooled as of late with no goals since his four-goal effort against Port Charlotte on Dec. 5, but that has less to do with a drop off in play and more to do with teams taking notice of his effectiveness.
Arango is constantly shadowed by defenders, tugged at, chirped at poked, prodded, all of the things that come with being your team’s most electric player.
“When he touches the ball, there’s three guys flocking to him,” Sorbino said. “When you score goals, that’s what happens. But also when you’re a great player that’s what happens. Their game plan is to shut him down.”
Arango is a passionate player, which can sometimes come off as arrogant or disrespectful. But at his core, he’s just devoted to the sport he’s grown up playing and is adamant on competing at the highest level.
He has aspirations of playing collegiately or playing overseas for the feeder academy teams of the European pro teams, which have already contacted him.
One way or another his soccer dreams won’t finish with graduation and his love for a sport and a country that has spanned two continents will never fade. No matter what field meets his cleats, his mindset is the same.
“I’m into the game,” Arango said. “I’m focused every time I set foot on the field. When I have the ball, my focus is on scoring. It’s how I’ve always been.”
