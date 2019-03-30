PUNTA GORDA - With many of the top athletes in Gainesville at the Florida Relays this weekend, it was an opportunity for those who have crept below the surface so far this season to shine.
And for the local programs, The Tarpon Classic at Charlotte High School on Friday was the time for those who participate in the field events to get some love.
This was especially true in an event that won't become official until next year.
The javelin has just been introduced as a high school track and field event this season. Though it is not an official event, programs are getting a head start for next year by putting boys and girls into the event.
This has paid off handsomely for the area schools, especially for Charlotte and Lemon Bay, who went to town in the opening field event of the day.
Reece Willis and Austin Andrle of Lemon Bay placed first and third in the event, with Charlotte's Cade Newton sandwiched in between.
For the girls, it was Skylar Gribben of Charlotte winning, with Lemon Bay's Lexi Odenbach in second and Charlotte's Emma Barber third.
To be fair, there were only five competitors in each event. But the ability to get a jump on things for next year is something the coaches are taking advantage of.
"We're making sure we learn it the right way when it becomes an official event next year," said Stephen Krupa, Lemon Bay field coach, who threw the javelin in college. "We're ready to go and hope to become one of the top teams in the area."
Javelin has been in AAU forever and a third of the states throw the javelin. But because of the risk of danger, it hadn't been allowed in Florida high schools until this year, which will have rubber tips and not metal like in college, Krupa said.
"We're expanding the impact of what we do in the field events, where we have been successful," Krupa said. "It's a way we can jump ahead of the curve."
Odenbach said she got into the event because it looked cool, and although she has only thrown it for six weeks, she had seen immediate results.
"It's a little hard to get used to. But it's a lot of fun. Now that I know how to throw it, I want to be good at it," Odenbach said. "The sport stands out and I like to stand out."
Speaking of standing out, Port Charlotte's Nicholette Moss did that by winning the triple jump and placing third in the long jump.
Moss who started long jump in middle school before adding sprints, said the field events are competitive and that triple jump is a real challenge.
"It's literally a hop, skip and a jump. You have to be very coordinated and know how to do the cycle and land on your mark. It's very different from the long jump where you just run."
For the boys, Christian Pereira of Charlotte was third in the triple jump, while North Port's Matthew Morales was third in the discus.
For the girls, Sarah Cote of Lemon Bay was second in the high jump, Kalyn Ubelacker of Charlotte was third in the pole vault, and Sarah Mendez of North Port was third in the triple jump
