It was a frightful Friday the 13th for local teams, which went a combined 1-4 with Venice on a bye.
But each game was telling in one way or another.
For one, we learned just how freakishly stacked District 6A-12 is.
There were plenty of question marks coming into district play with what we thought was a diminished Braden River, hyped up Palmetto and untested Port Charlotte and Charlotte. Untested as to suggest that maybe Fort Myers and Riverdale aren’t as strong as their 10-win 2018 campaigns might indicate.
So with those four teams playing each other, there were plenty of takeaways.
Palmetto looked electric against Port Charlotte to the tune of 47 points, handing the Pirates their first loss of the year. The Pirates will get to try and bounce back against Sarasota, which has outscored opponents 166-9 in three games. So yikes.
In the other matchup, Charlotte entered the against Braden River as the favorite, but came out opposite of how it had all season.
Braden River recovered an onside kick and forced two takeaways early to jump out to a 14-0 lead and battled to a 37-20 win over the Tarpons. So with Braden River stronger than anticipated and Palmetto looking as advertised, it’s setting up to be a heated race in this district.
One of the better games from Friday night was North Port’s matchup with Lakewood Ranch. Though the Bobcats lost in overtime, they proved plenty given how the first three weeks went.
To start, they may have found their quarterback. With Booker transfer Kevin Riley now eligible, the Bobcat offense came alive.
Riley had 15 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns followed by running back Jeffrey Terry’s 26-rush, 104 yard performance. To add even more hope for North Port, its defense had two pick sixes as well as a safety.
Now if the Bobcats could’ve slowed down Lakewood Ranch’s 6-foot-4 receiver Michael Cucci, who had 11 catches for 221 yards and five touchdowns, maybe they win.
DeSoto County was the lone local winner, beating Mariner 20-14. The Bulldogs took advantage of two fumbles that set up the comeback. Quarterback Tony Blanding made Mariner pay with two fourth quarter scores to pick up DeSoto’s first district win of the year.
Lemon Bay led at the half for the first time this season after a rushing touchdown by running back Aiden Moore, but couldn’t sustain it, losing 20-10.
Play of the week
North Port got two big defensive plays in its overtime loss. Former quarterback Devon Prokopiak got the first and when it looked like Lakewood Ranch was going to take it in regulation, Zach Kelly stepped in front of a pass and returned it 70 yards with just over two minutes remaining to take the lead.
