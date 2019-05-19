Women's outdoor track and field
University of Miami's Michelle Atherley is the Atlantic Coast Conference heptathlon champion for a second consecutive year. The Port Charlotte High School graduate was first in the 100-meter hurdles, high and long jumps, shot put and 200 run; second in the 800; and seventh in the javelin throw. Her 5,855 points surpassed her total last year. Atherley was named the ACC indoor track and field Scholar-Athlete of the Year after the indoor season.
Football
The Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League released linebacker Robert Haynes on May 13. In six games the Charlotte High School graduate had 36 tackles, which ranked third on the team and only behind players who had played in eight or more games. He had one sack.
Men's basketball
Past Tarpon Dago Pena had 11 points and three assists for Pieno Zvaigzdes in a loss to Lietkabelis in a Lithuania League quarterfinal.
Men's outdoor track and field
Nicholas Douglas of Warner University finished fifth in the triple jump at the National Christian College Athletic Association National Championship, scoring four points for the team. The former Pirate ran the third leg of the 4-by-100 relay that placed ninth.
Softball
Nikkie Kovalsky's arm has carried the Young Harris College softball team deep into the postseason.
The pitcher out of Venice High School earned the victory as the team beat Lincoln Memorial University to win its first NCAA Division II Southeast Super Regional title. The right-hander allowed five hits and three earned runs in four innings of the start, improving her record to 28-11 with a 1.85 earned run average in 46 games. She struck out four.
Kovalsky tossed a complete-game shutout against Lincoln Memorial the day before in the tournament. She allowed four hits and struck out five.
The recent graduate was just named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Southeast Region second team.
Young Harris is seeded eighth in the eight-team Division II national championship in Colorado. It faces top seed Long Island University Post on Thursday in the first round.
Locals in the pros
MiLB
Joe Cavallaro, P, New York Mets high Class A St. Lucie: 1-1, 8.00 earned run average, 9 innings pitched, 12 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 base on balls. Weekly highlight: Earned a victory in tossing three hitless, scoreless innings of relief against Fort Myers.
Ryan Conroy, P, Baltimore Orioles Class A Delmarva: 0-1, 4.91 ERA, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 0 SO, 2 BB. Weekly highlight: Lost his debut, allowing six hits and two earned runs in three and two-thirds innings of a start.
Dalton Guthrie, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies high Class A Clearwater: 64 at-bats, .203 batting average, 1 home run, 4 runs batted in, 14 strikeouts, 2 bases on balls. Weekly highlight: Hitless in 10 at-bats in a series against Lakeland.
Nick Longhi, LF, Cincinnati Reds Triple A Louisville: 116 AB, .302 BA, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 32 SO, 10 BB. Weekly highlight: While starting at first base, drove in the team's lone runs in Saturday's loss with two-run and solo home runs in four at-bats.
Ryan Miller, P, Arizona Diamondbacks Class A Kane County: 0-4, 4.22 ERA, 21.1 IP, 29 H, 14 SO , 3 BB. Weekly highlight: Allowed nine hits and three earned runs in a season-high three and two-thirds innings of relief, matching his season-best of four strikeouts in a no-decision.
Jake Noll, 3B, Washington Nationals Triple A Fresno: 109 AB, .229 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 16 S0, 9 BB. Weekly highlight: Played first base and had a one-run double in four at-bats Friday.
Mike Rivera, C, Cleveland Indians high Class A Lynchburg: 89 AB, .213, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 19 SO, 4 BB. Weekly highlight: In three at-bats Thursday, hit his first triple of the season.
Independent league
David Holmberg, P, Somerset Patriots, Atlantic League: 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 IP, 5 H, 1 SO, 2 BB. Weekly highlight: Signed May 13 and allowed five hits and three earned runs in losing his first start after being activated Thursday.
Joe Iorio, P, Long Island Ducks, Atlantic League: 1-0, 0.90 ERA, 15 IP, 11 H, 11 SO, 0 BB. Weekly highlight: Earned his third hold Friday, striking out three in two hitless, scoreless innings.
Ricky Knapp, P, Lincoln Saltdogs, American Association: 1-0. 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 SO, 2 BB. Weekly highlight: Won his debut, allowing five hits in five scoreless innings of a start.
