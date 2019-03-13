Buckle
JACOB HOAG Sports Writer

Kylah Buckle

Track, North Port

Records are meant to be broken and North Port freshman Kylah Buckle was there to oblige, earning Female Athlete of the Week honors.

Buckle won both the 100-meter and 200-meter at the Charlotte Invite last week and broke the school record with a 25.4 second run in the 200.

“It felt great, in the terms that I feel like my hard work if really starting to pay off,” Buckle said. “I still realize that I have work to do, as I am focusing on making it to states. Every time I run it isn’t so much about winning, but more so about how much I’ve improved my time from the one before.

“I wasn’t running to break the school record, I was just running to run. Being able to accomplish something like that is still kinda crazy to me.”

Valdez

Charlotte 220-pounder Jose Valdez earned redemption, winning a state title Saturday after ending last season as runner-up.

 SUN PHOTO BY JACOB HOAG/

Jose Valdez

Wreslter, Charlotte

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments