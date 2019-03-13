Kylah Buckle
Track, North Port
Records are meant to be broken and North Port freshman Kylah Buckle was there to oblige, earning Female Athlete of the Week honors.
Buckle won both the 100-meter and 200-meter at the Charlotte Invite last week and broke the school record with a 25.4 second run in the 200.
“It felt great, in the terms that I feel like my hard work if really starting to pay off,” Buckle said. “I still realize that I have work to do, as I am focusing on making it to states. Every time I run it isn’t so much about winning, but more so about how much I’ve improved my time from the one before.
“I wasn’t running to break the school record, I was just running to run. Being able to accomplish something like that is still kinda crazy to me.”
Jose Valdez
Wreslter, Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.