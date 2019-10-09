Sun preps logo
Venice swim

Venice swimmer Lara Oktay had a strong showing in a tri-match with Lemon Bay and North Port last week.

She took first in both the 100-yard breaststroke and was a part of the first place 400-yard freestyle relay team. She was been a consistent performer for the surging Indians.

"Lara is always a girl that we can count on if we need a spot to fill," Venice coach Jana Minorini said. "She is versatile, has a great attitude, and is fast. She is a great example new swimmers of what hard work looks like."

Port Charlotte football

In a 40-20 homecoming win over Mariner, Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers put together his best passing game of the year.

He went 12 of 16 for 277 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in the win. It was his second career five-touchdown game. Rogers has over 1,000 total yards and 15 total touchdowns on the year.

"He's getting better every week," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "We are going to need him to continue to progress down the stretch."

 

