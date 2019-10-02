It only took one half for DeSoto running back Yarzmen Wesley to make his impact Friday night against Cape Coral.

After not playing in the first half, Wesley took four carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 43-14 rout of the Seahawks.

“He came into the game and took his first carry 56 yards,” DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. “It definitely energized the team.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments