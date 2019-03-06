Alyssa Opsahl
Infielder, Charlotte
It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle on a talented team that’s 5-0 to start the season, but last week Alyssa Opsahl rose to the top, earning her Female Athlete of the Week honors.
After struggling a bit hitting, Opsahl came up a big in a 21-1 win over North Port. With bases loaded, Opsahl sent a grand slam over the fence. She was also robbed of another homer after the outfielder climbed the wall.
According to Maxpreps, Opsah is hitting .632 with six runs scored and 12 RBIs on the year.
“She’s a core ball player for us,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “She’s has added the ambition to learn the game more. She’s just a baller. She’s the type of player when you need something, she steps up and gets it. She’s really come on these last two games.”
Alex Partridge
Pitcher, North Port
Another player on a talented team, North Port’s Alex Partridge has been stellar on the mound as the Bobcats remain unbeaten on the year.
Most recently, in a 3-0 win over Lemon Bay last week, Partridge allowed just two hits in a seven inning shutout with nine strikeouts. He also drove in a run on a sacrifice-fly against Port Charlotte.
“Alex has been great for us on the mound,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “He gets ahead of hitters and that’s what has made him successful in his 1st two starts of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.