Abby Turner
Forward, Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay's Abby Turner came up clutch with two big free throws to seal a 37-35 win over The Imagine School last week, leading to her selection as the Sun Preps Female Athlete of the Week.
Playing from behind for most of the final quarter, Turner got the chance to seal the win with two free throws, which she hit with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Turner also hit a shot late in the game to help trim the lead and set up the comeback.
“For her to make those free throws the way we have been struggling from the line was big,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “We went nine for 13 from the line that night and that’s a credit to the kids.”
Lucas Willis
Wrestler, Charlotte
The Charlotte High wrestling team dominated at the Gary Freis Duals last week with multiple boys going undefeated, but returning state champion Lucas Willis stood out and is this week's Sun Preps Male Athlete of the Week.
Willis went 8-0 in the Gary Freis Duals' 152-pound class, recording three pins — his quickest one came in just 13 seconds.
Willis won the state title in the 132-pound weight class last year and is gunning for another after a hot start.
"We've only had the one tournament, but he had some nice pins and beat some solid kids," Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. "He's a pretty experienced kid even though he's only a sophomore. He's been at the top level already. He's off on the right foot."
