Sara Tirb
Outfielder, Port Charlotte
A few players from Port Charlotte could've been selected, but Tirb's consistency in two blowout wins set her apart and earned her Athlete of the Week honors.
In a 15-2 win over Island Coast, Tirb recorded three RBIs and followed that up with another three-RBI effort in a 16-0 win later in the week. She also scored three runs herself and drew three walks.
"Sara has stepped up tremendously in center and has started commanding the outfield by taking a more aggressive approach," Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker-Brose said. "On offense, Sara has become more disciplined in the box with pitch selection and has adapted well to her role in the two spot. It’s exciting to see what she’s capable of doing on the field."
Kevin Conway
Utility, Charlotte
Working on both sides of the game, Charlotte's Conway put in a versatile week to earn Athlete of the Week.
Conway started off the week with a seven inning shutout on the mound with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Canterury. Later in the week, Conway put in work at the plate with two RBIs in a 6-4 win over Inspiration Academy.
“He’s competitive, and you want to be the best on the field,” said Charlotte coach Lavelle Cudjo. “Coaches aren’t coming around to see the second, third and fourth best players on the field. He’s competed every day. He’s always up for the challenge. Sometimes, you can’t schedule all the ranked baseball teams in high school, but when we play the best, he’s one of the best on the field.”
