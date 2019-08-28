Washington

Ja’Nyrein Washington

Lemon Bay golfer Christain Chandler opened her senior season with a strong performance in a tri-match with Venice and Port Charlotte on Aug. 22.

Chandler led the field with a round of 37 on the par-35 front nine of Lemon Bay Golf Club. Lightning cut the round short, so scores were calculated off average strokes over par for the five holes played before stoppage. Chandler was five strokes better than the next highest score.

“Christain played really strong in tough, hot and rainy conditions and scrambled well to save pars,” Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach said. “She also said she had mostly one-putts.”

