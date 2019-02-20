Bella Desjardins
Guard, Charlotte
The Charlotte High girls basketball team is in uncharted territory as it looks to win the region for the first time in school history and sophomore Bella Desjardins has been a big reason why.
In the Lady Tarpons first round win over Northeast on Valentine’s day, Desjardins led the team with 20 points and added two assists.
Desjardins is second on the team averaging 11.3 points per game and as the Lady Tarpons gear up for Friday’s regional final against Fort Myers, the team is expecting big things from her.
“She got open looks from the outside early in the game that lead to her getting easy layups and catching a rhythm for us offensively,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said.
Makai Reaves
Guard, Charlotte
After a hard-fought back and forth with Port Charlotte, the district championship rested in the hands of Makai Reaves, who stepped to the free-throw line to ice the game.
Reaves hit both free throws to give the Tarpons a four-point lead with under 10 seconds to go, helping Charlotte to a 55-51 win.
Reaves had worked specifically on free throws earlier in the day and finished with 29 points.
“Makai, a senior, knocking down those two free throws was huge,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “He beat me to the gym. I thought it was an outstanding effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.