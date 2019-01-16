Lexus Sweet
Weightlifter, Charlotte
Charlotte got a Sweet win in the girls weightlifting district competition on Tuesday and the Lady Tarpons were spurred along by Lexus Sweet, who was selected as the Sun Preps Female Athlete of the Week.
Sweet finished first in the 139-pound division with a 195-pound bench press and 170-pound clean and jerk, totaling 365 pounds. She finished with 95 pounds more than second place.
She’s continued to progress throughout the season.
“Lexus has been working very hard to get her numbers up this year wand it shows,” Charlotte coach Matt Galley. “We are hoping to have her peak right around states if everything progresses as planned.”
Tre Carroll
Forward, Charlotte
Stepping up in a big way as a sophomore, Charlotte High’s Tre Carroll rises above the rest, earning him the Sun Preps Male Athlete of the Week.
The 6-foot-7 big man scored 27 points with 13 rebounds in a 66-45 win over Bishop Verot last week. He followed that up with 16 points against Lemon Bay and a 24-point, 20-rebound effort against Cape Coral on Tuesday.
Sophomores could get buried on a talented roster like Charlotte, but Carroll has worked his up from role player to featured scorer.
“(Carroll) has a really good motor,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “It’s pretty impressive how his motor is at both ends of the floor. He’s very active. 20 rebounds is quite a bit for a kid like that in a running clock. Just think about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.