Aleecia Collins
Charlotte cross country
Charlotte runner Aleecia Collins has gotten off to a hot start this season, helping to anchor a strong Tarpon team.
Collins finished second at the 27-team Triton Invite held at Mariner High School on Saturday. She finished with a time of 20:39.10, 10 seconds off her personal record and nine seconds fast than teammate Hannah Piacitelli, who finished third.
"Aleecia ran a phenomenal race with negative split miles throughout the race to work her way up to second place overall," Charlotte cross-country coach Chris George said. "Her time was only 10 seconds off her lifetime best performance. She works hard at every practice and it showed at the meet."
Oscar Marquardt
Port Charlotte swim
Port Charlotte senior Oscar Marquardt didn't open the season racing in his typical events, but he's still cruising, currently carrying an unblemished record in duals.
This past week he notched wins in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley, along with two relays against Charlotte and also won individually in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle on Saturday.
"He's very supportive of the team and doing what's necessary to get the win," Port Charlotte coach JR Whaley said. "He leads by example and gets every body to work harder."
