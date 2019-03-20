Bailey Grossenbacher
Lemon Bay Softball
It was hard to chose just one player off a Lemon Bay team that put up 33 runs in two games last week, but Grossenbacher earns this week's Female Athlete of the Week.
Grossenbacher, along with her teammates, showed up in a big way. She scored three runs with an RBI on two hits in a 26-1 victory over Dunbar and followed that up with another two in a loss to Riverview.
She has had a strong year so far. Two weeks ago, she scored three runs with three RBIs in a narrow 13-12 loss to Venice. She is a consistent part of the Lady Manta offense.
"Bailey continues to be one of our offensive leaders," Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. "She’s is determined to get a hit in every single at bat."
Kyle Machado
Charlotte Baseball
Machado led a pitchers' duel against North Port on Friday in the Tarpons' 2-0 win over the Bobcats.
Machado was strong on the mound, throwing eight strikeouts with just three hits and no earned runs in six innings.
He wasn't as strong at the plate, going 0 for 3, but his fastball command and pitch placement antagonized hitters all night.
"Consistent, just consistent," Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. "When we throw him out there, we know what to expect. He's gonna be in the zone, pound the zone and use his velocity to keep them off balance. He's a stud, he can pitch."
