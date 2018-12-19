Katie Klein
Guard, Imagine School
The Sun Preps Female Athlete of the Week is Imagine School of North Port junior Katie Klein, who scored her 1000th point of her career last week.
The accolade came in a 59-35 district win over St. Stephens where she scored 21 points. Klein scored 500 points as a 7th and 8th grader playing varsity, but missed most of her freshman senior with injury.
She now sits at 1,002 points and counting.
“A 1000 points in a career is awesome and is a huge accomplishment in itself,” Imagine coach Kevin Andrade said. “But to have 500 points as a 7th and 8th grader at a Varsity level is it’s own statement. She means a great deal to this team, and her teammates. Her leadership on and off the court is ever pleasant, and we are very proud to call her a Lady Shark.”
Tyson David
Wrestler, Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay’s Tyson David has set himself apart with a 12-0 start to his season, earning him the Sun Preps Male Athlete of the Week.
In every match he’s wrestled he’s earned a pin with one win coming via forfeit. This past weekend David won the 170-pound weight class at the Countryside High School Kick Off Classic, which hosted 29 schools.
After a rigorous offseason of tournaments and camps, he looks forward to a strong season.
“Tyson is having a great start to his season so far,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “There’s a lot of wrestling left in this season and he will be competing against some tougher competition. I can’t wait to sit it the corner to coach him and root him on. Tyson has also been a blessing for our younger wrestlers, as he brings a Minnesota toughness and a great work ethic.”
