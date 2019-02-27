Seaaira Yiengst
Pitcher, Port Charlotte
Two games each had good milestones for Port Charlotte's Seaaira Yiengst, who kicked off her senior year with a bang.
In a preseason win to start the week, Yiengst recorded her first career home run. She then followed that up in the season opener against DeSoto with a 2 for 3 performance with a triple and three RBIs in a 13-1 win.
She also pitched five innings allowing only two hits and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts.
"She did really well in our preseason game, so we gave her the ball," Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker said. "I've talked about Seaaira's mound presence since she was a freshman. She's always been that way, she gets up there and finds her rhythm and finds her groove and we leave her alone."
Donovan Cataldi
Wrestler, Charlotte
Donovan Cataldi was one of eight Charlotte wrestlers to claim a district title last week, earning him Athlete of the Week honors.
In the 120-pound weight class, defending state champ Cataldi is 42-4 on the year and defeated Palmetto's Colby Smith by pin in a minute. To get to the finals, he pinned Venice's Erik Beck in 2:47. He will wrestle for a region title on Friday.
"I just had to go into districts, do my thing, get back to practice and work hard for the next week for regionals," Cataldi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.