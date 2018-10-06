It was a match that both teams wanted to use as a barometer.
The Venice Indians girls volleyball team wanted to continue its gauntlet of a schedule as it prepared for the postseason, while the visiting Riverview Rams wanted to see how much they’ve improved since the first meeting.
After sweeping the Rams earlier in the season, the Indians rode a balanced offensive attack that saw three players finished with double-digit kills en route to a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory at the TeePee on Wednesday night.
“It’s like having three wide receivers in football who can all go deep and score each time,” Indians coach Brian Wheatley said. “They couldn’t key on one person and it makes us hard to handle.”
Middle hitter Aja Jones, who committed to play college volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast University on Tuesday, led Venice with 18 kills while Carley Faulkner and Sadie Kluner added 10 apiece. Paradise Gibson recorded nine kills and Sena Szczepaniuk pitched in with six.
“That’s a lot of kills to get from the middle and she (Jones) brought the other hitters along after a good start,” Wheatley said. “That’s a tribute to our passing.”
Jones got the Indians out in front early as she scored four of the team’s first six points.
The Rams battled back to tie the set at 10-10 before taking a 14-12 lead. With the Rams leading 15-13, Faulkner recorded a kill and two blocks to give the Indians the lead for good.
Jones closed out the set with two kills to put Venice ahead, 1-0.
“I came out with a lot of energy and I was ready to go,” Jones said. “I’ve been playing ball for four years and getting the college decision out of the way let me focus on my team and this game.”
The teams traded points to start the second set before the Rams used some strong blocking at the net to take a 9-5 lead. The Indians slowed the momentum for a moment on a kill by Gibson, but a kill by Abby Quigley and another on a bonus ball by Madison Binkley gave the Rams an 11-6 lead and forced an Indian timeout.
The Rams continued the onslaught as Alex McMullen teamed with Quigley at the net to give the Indians trouble. Venice fought back to close the gap to 20-15, but couldn’t get over the hump and a Quigley block gave Riverview the 25-19 victory.
“They didn’t do anything that we weren’t ready for,” Jones said. “In that second game, I think we beat ourselves.”
Venice jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the third set on a block by Faulkner to seize the momentum and get the home crowd back in the match. After a Riverview timeout, the Rams were able to get within 12-7 before Venice again extended the lead. The Indians were able to keep the Rams at arm’s length throughout the set and closed it out on a kill by Jones.
In the fourth set, the Indians again opened with a big lead, but this time the Rams were unable to respond as Venice cruised to a 25-13 victory.
“(Rams coach) Nickie Halbert is one of my former players and I knew how bad she wanted to beat us,” Wheatley said. “We came back from Chicago and wanted to keep playing tough games. It helps prepare you for the playoff games to come.”
Venice plays at Fort Myers on Tuesday before hosting the state’s top ranked team, the Oviedo Lions for senior night on Thursday.
“They beat us last year and they’re a great team,” Szczepaniuk said of the Lions. “It’s our Senior Night and it means so much to us because we’re one big family.”
