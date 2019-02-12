A booming sound of players pounding on lockers mixed with roaring cheers emanated from the locker room as the Community Christian boys basketball team celebrated its first trip to the district championship game.
For the third time this season, the Mustangs fought their way back against Bradenton Christian (11-13), this time edging the Panthers 57-48. That sets up a battle on the road at top-seeded St. Stephens with a chance at a championship.
“I’m just proud of our kids hanging in there, maintaining their focus and finishing the job,” Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor said. “Our defensive intensity and pressure turned up a little bit. We got them to play a little faster and take some bad shots and turn the ball over a little bit. We were down 13 in the fourth quarter at their place and beat them, we were down 14 at our place and beat them. We were down eight here and beat them. And beating them is hard.”
The Mustangs (14-14) struggled to find scoring lanes offensively for most of the first three quarters, but found creases in the final quarter. With 4:30 left in the game, down five, Community Christian got the run they needed.
Junior Rodney Anicet hit a driving layup followed by a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 41. Senior Sam Battle followed that up with a layup and sophomore Brandon Hill hit a floater.
Before long the Mustangs held a 52-41 lead after a 14-0 run.
“We were feeling excited,” Battle said. “Coach drew up a play, we fulfilled the job of the play, we executed and we knocked it down. Coach said before the game that the better team will be the one that finishes plays with better execution. We did and we showed it.
“It was all our energy level and our ball movement. Coach kept telling us, ‘Attack the gap, attack the gap.’ We finally did that and just carried the momentum along.”
That late run was helped along by Hill’s shots at the free-throw line.
Time after time Hill stepped to the line, channeled his inner Russell Westbrook, took a breath, and sunk it. He went 10 of 13 in the game’s final 1:30 to help seal the game.
“Just make them,” Hill said referring to his late free throws. “I’ve been practicing them every time at practice, every time at shoot around and then when it matters, just knock them down.”
Bradenton Christian imposed its game plan early and got Community Christian, which likes to play vertically up the floor, out of rhythm.
The Panthers paired that with the scoring of senior guard Cameron Rosier, who scored 16 in the first half and 27 for the game.
“We just tried to stay in front of him,” Taylor said of Rosier, who hit two buzzer beaters. “He’s a tough player to defend. He goes to his right, spins to his left. If he’s left-handed you usually over play him on the left, you can’t do that with him. He’s a tough player.”
Hill led the Mustangs with 24 points followed by Battle with 14 and Anicet with 10.
When Taylor took over the program four years ago, this was the kind of run he intended on inspiring with this program. Now is the time to take a second and soak in what he and the Mustangs have been able to accomplish.
“This is the first time this school has done anything like this,” Taylor said. “Every year we’ve gotten better. We scheduled tough out of district games. We played tough teams so we could win a game like this.”
COMM. CHRISTIAN 57,
BRADENTON CHRISTIAN 48
CC — 10 12 12 23 — 57
BC — 15 13 11 9 — 48
CC: Hill (24), Battle (14), Anicet (10), Almeida (6), Rivera (3), Bray (2)
BC: Rosier (27), Schewe (6), Hafer (5), E. Williams (4), A. Williams (3), Controne (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.