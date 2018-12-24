Becoming a Tarpon: Muse battled to earn a spot in Tarpon lore

Editor’s Note: Charlotte’s Alex Muse and Venice’s Brandon Gregory were selected as Co-Players of the Year. Gregory’s story appears on yoursun.com.

It was his first game as a Tarpon and it couldn’t have gone worse.

Then-junior Alex Muse, a new kid in a new system with teammates that didn’t know much about him or respect his place at the helm just yet, was yearning for his first chance to prove to his team that he belonged as Charlotte High’s starting quarterback.

A lot of uncertainty followed his transfer from Port Charlotte High to the rival Tarpons. The questions circled, but he stood by his decision to leave after not receiving the starting nod with the Pirates.

In his first regular season game, a 33-14 loss to Dunbar, Muse went 0 for 8, threw two interceptions and averaged just .7 yards on nine carries.

“After that, I had to regain the trust of the team,” Muse said. “I played terribly, the team played terribly. I don’t think I said anything the whole night. With a team full of seniors that I didn’t grow up with, it took most of my junior season to gain the trust of my team.”

But he couldn’t sulk. He couldn’t let his new teammates see his head drop.

From that point, he knew if he was going to match the expectations of the Tarpon faithful and lead the team to the playoffs and beyond, it started right there as the team walked off the field.

A year and a half later, Muse, nursing a nagging shoulder injury, willed the battered and bruised Tarpons to the second round of the 6A state playoffs, and earned the selection of the Sun Preps Football Player of the Year.

His senior season, one that saw him throw for 1,054 yards, rush for another 496 and total 23 touchdowns, began with redemption of that first start — a 37-10 win over Dunbar — and ended with reflection of what he accomplished in his two years at Charlotte High.

What he accomplished was exactly what Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop expected when he gave him the opportunity to be a Tarpon.

“He played hurt a lot,” Waldrop said. “I held him out of games he wanted to play in. He’s a competitor. We’re proud of him with how far he’s come. He’s turned into a great football player.”

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Muse had good size for a quarterback. He could throw downfield with ease and use his athleticism to evade rushers and add another threat to an already dangerous option attack.

Completing a trio of bruiser Jayden Grant up the middle and speedster Jeremiah Harvey on the outside, Muse gave opposing defenses a third problem to worry about.

Pull Quote “He was just tough and he could handle people giving him a hard time and I liked that about him,” Grant said. “We just had everything together and planned because teams would try to take me out of the game and he would come and find holes in the defense. We didn’t care who got the ball. We honestly tried to do what we had to do to win.”

As the Tarpons pounded the ball to Grant, Muse provided Waldrop with a counter attack as the defenses began to flow toward the tailback. So much that the Tarpons implemented an offensive scheme better suited to Muse’s abilities.

And it worked as the Tarpons won eight of their first nine games and averaged 200 rushing yards a game.

For a while, Muse was on cruise control in a sense. Things were just clicking offensively. But a series of injuries would quickly make for a rough road for the senior quarterback.

In a lopsided loss to 7A powerhouse Venice with the game out of hand, Muse’s competitive nature overtook reason for one play. As he rushed late in the game, he instinctively made the decision to fight for the first down, which at that point in the game, was unnecessary.

“On the last play of the game, when I shouldn’t have even been playing, I was being lazy running because we were getting the crap beat out of us,” Muse said. “I got the first down, but it was stupid because it didn’t matter. He tackled me and slung me down.”

The tackle caused Muse to land awkwardly on his elbow, pushing a bone in his shoulder to be pushed upward and loosened his labrum, causing a fair amount of discomfort.

Muse didn’t miss any time. In fact, his next game, a 44-6 win over Ida Baker, he had one of his best games of the year, throwing for 124 yards with four total touchdowns.

But that shoulder injury was re-aggravated against North Fort Myers and would linger for the remainder of the season.

“One of the first times I ran the football in the game, I was running down the sideline and their linebacker came up behind me and slung me down the same way,” Muse said. “At the time I just got up and said alright whatever.”

With the game again already in the bag, Muse admitted that he should’ve got taped up and called it a game. But that’s not his style.

“I should’ve said something to coach, but I didn’t,” Muse added. “I ran the ball up the middle and No. 9 gigantor dude — I should’ve just went down — he picked me up an tackled me and then like rolled over me. Right then I was like, ‘This is bad.’”

This time Muse would miss time. As his team wrapped up the district title in a 35-0 win over Cape Coral, Muse watched backup John Busha take the reins.

After being sidelined for six quarters, an anxious, competitive kid had his defining moment. And it just so happened it came against his former team.

Muse sat the first half against the Pirates after throwing in warmups and feeling good. Waldrop was being cautious with Muse and didn’t want to play him unless it was absolutely necessary.

Down 14-0 at the half with the offense out of sync, Muse looked around the locker room at halftime and saw players with their heads down, seemingly defeated already.

Muse immediately ran over to his dad in the stands and pleaded with him to give Waldrop the Ok to let him play in the second half. A plea that was granted and changed the course of the game.

Two plays into the second half, junior Ashar Thomas took a jet sweep 64-yards for the Tarpons’ first score. Two drives later, Muse hit junior Jeremiah Harvey in tight coverage for a 64-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Muse put the dagger in the Pirates season when he stepped up in the pocket to scramble before seeing a wide open Freddie Fletcher running down the sideline on 3rd-and-11. Muse dropped it in and finished the game 8 of 10 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the half.

It was what he had done all year. Come up big when his team needed him. He still had the desire to prove himself to his team even to the very end.

In the final game of his career, a 36-20 loss to North Fort Myers, Muse kept fighting even when the game was already out of hand.

Just like in his first game as a Tarpon, he couldn’t let his head drop. He couldn’t let his team feel defeated. The team that he once felt like an outsider to had embraced him and enabled him to thrive.

After the game, a teary Muse gave thanks to the Charlotte High football program for giving him the chance to play quarterback and become a Tarpon. Muse rewarded the Tarpon community with grit, determination and a no-quit attitude.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to lose with anyone else,” a passionate Muse said following the loss. “I love my team, I love my coaches. Coach Binky gave me a chance to come here and play football and play quarterback and do what I wanted to do ... I just want to thank Charlotte (High) for giving me that chance.”