Behind a strengthening offensive line, Bobcats trending upward

Senior running back Jalien Whye stole the spotlight on Friday in North Port High School’s 34-6 homecoming win over Lakewood Ranch.

He rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns, spearheading a potent rushing attack.

But before he crosses the goal line or makes a cut or even receives the handoff, the offensive line makes its move to set him up for success.

“We became unified in that game,” junior lineman Tydell Tillman said. “It was like everyone knew where their head was at. As soon as we put our heads together, we came out and showed what we could do.”

The efforts of the Bobcat offensive line helped North Port amass over 350 rushing yards on Friday, the most they’ve had this season.

As the muscle up front, the bruisers in the trenches are the main reason Whye got to run so freely.

Yes, his tough running style and prime vision also played a role, but even he admits he’s nothing without a solid wall in front of him.

“I tell them every day and after a good game, I love my line,” Whye said. “Everytime they do their job, it allows me to do my job and then we get to have more games like (Friday). I can’t say it enough, I love my line and if they communicate, they do their assignments, they talk well then we’ll be fine.”



WHYE TD Watch again It’s been an up and down year for the Bobcats’ front five. Injuries to an already thin position group has forced younger ahtletes into starting roles and it has taken time to work out the kinks. At home against Port Charlotte in the season opener, they looked outmatched by the size and athleticism of the Pirates front seven. Against Ida Baker a week later in muddy conditions, they looked better, but still not great. It wasn’t until the past three weeks that they feel they’ve hit their stride. Through matchups with Sarasota, DeSoto and Lakewood Ranch, a coheasive group has emerged and given new life to the rushing attack. “We’ve been developing it, but I think (Friday) was the first week we’ve really shown it,” senior Josh Hogue said. “We’ve seen that we can do it in practice, but I think that was the first game that really displayed what we could do.” They don’t mind as much about the glamour, or lack there of. They knew as much when they signed up for the position. They get praise when the team succeeds. Every time Whye or quarterback Steffan Johnson crosses the goal line or breaks an explosive run, they know they had a big hand in the play. “It definitely gives the line some confidence,” Tillman said. “It’s not a big deal as long as the team gets going. We’re in the trenches every day. That’s how we score, that’s how we win the game. If our part is to make sure he can score, then that’s what we gotta do.” Despite the 2-3 record, the Bobcats are trending upward as they get set to travel north to Bayshore High School in Bradenton. The 3-2 Bruins started the season 3-0 with wins over Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Island Coast — teams with a combined record of 1-16 — but they fared much worse against Southeast and Booker high schools where they scored just 14 points combined. “It was good getting a win and a district win, but you gott be able to put that behind you and get ready for the next one,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “(Bayshore) has done some good things this year and they’ve got some explosive athletes. We’ve gotta be ready to play football.” The Bobcats know they have let two games slip away this season and could very well be sitting at 4-1. Putting that thought behind them, they are up for the challenge the Bruins present. “We showed as a team Friday, but I still think we have a lot of growth,” Tillman said. “I still think we need to shape up a little bit more as a team. Not just the offensive line, but we need to get with the backs ,which get with the wide receivers and make sure everybody’s doing their job. If we do that throughout the rest of the season we’ll be going 7-3, winning every game.”