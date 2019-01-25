PORT CHARLOTTE — Everybody knows how strong the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team starting five is. Not everybody knows how strong the team’s bench is.
That was on full display on Friday during the Pirates’ District 7A-10 finale against Cape Coral, and it helped keep them unbeaten.
Colby Schmutz came off the bench to score 13 points to tie for the team lead with Brandon Gainey as Port Charlotte cruised to a 68-35 victory to improve its record to 20-0, including 12-0 in district play.
Sophomore Logan Rogers added seven points from the bench, all in the second quarter to break open a relatively close game to that point. Tyler Perry added 11.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said he’s been telling his non-starters how important they are to the team
“We’ve been talking about these guys stepping up. We have five or six seniors everyone knows about, but they’ve played enough basketball and you’re seeing every day how they have improved,” Rhoten said.
Schmutz, who scored a season-high 17 against Island Coast early this season, scored 10 of his points in the second half with the game out of reach, including one from behind the arc.
“I take open shots, get passes from my teammates who set me up pretty good,” Schmutz said. “Our seniors do a good job getting the lead for us and I come in and play the role I need to.”
Rhoten said he has a future with the team, provided he improve other aspects of his game.
“He can really shoot. I see him every day in practice and I tell him if he ever learns to play defense and pick up on the principles we’re teaching, he’ll get in,” Rhoten said. “There’s no substitute for standing behind that three-point line and shooting it.”
Cape Coral (5-15, 5-7) trailed 16-10 early in the second quarter, but Rogers helped spur a 15-2 run at the end of the half with seven points to blow the game open.
“Logan is literally a starter. He’s been on varsity for two years and whenever I need something from him, I call him Mr. Consistent,” Rhoten said. “He just goes in and does his job.”
Rogers said he and everyone else on the bench do what they need to do to keep the ship going without much dropoff.
“We have a young, deep bench. We come in, shoot when we’re open and try to contribute to the lead our starters give us,” Rogers said. “Cape Coral ended our season last year in districts, so we went out and handled business.”
Travaun Smaller led the Seahawks with 13 points despite playing only three quarters. Nobody else scored more than four.
PORT CHARLOTTE 68, CAPE CORAL 35
Cape Coral 8 4 12 11 – 35
Port Charlotte 15 16 24 13 – 68
Cape Coral (35): Travaun Smaller 13, Crabtree 4, O’Connor 3, Dove 3, Acuff 3, Thomas 2, Kaba 2, Bernard 2, Tarver 2, Battle 1. Total: 14(6) 1-2 35.
Port Charlotte (68): Colby Schmutz 13, Brandon Gainey 13, Tyler Perry 11, Rogers 7, Adderly 6, Romero 5, Fleurissant 5, Robinson 4, Platt 3, Telfort 1. Total: 23(7) 15-28 68.
