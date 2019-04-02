PUNTA GORDA. — After being held in check for the first four innings, the Charlotte offense struck for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to defeat North Port, 6-1, in a Class 7A-District 11 softball matchup Monday night.
The Bobcats put a run on the board in the top of the first inning off Tarpon starter Sydney Thomas as the first three batters reached on an error, a single and walk. Liberty Pence lined a one-out single to left to give North Port a 1-0 lead and that’s how it stayed until the fifth, as Bobcat pitcher Ashley Nelson kept Charlotte scoreless.
But in the bottom of the fifth, the Bobcats defense betrayed them as the Tarpons scored six unearned runs. Dylan Anthony led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second. Then left fielder Kendra Arnold dropped Kassidy Hopper’s fly ball and Alaena Massey beat out a bunt to load the bases. Malerie Busha hit a ground ball to second that was bobbled by Jordan Rouse for another error as Anthony scored with the tying run. Alyssa Opsahl followed with a two-run single and Savannah Jacobs blasted a line drive over the center fielder’s head for a bases-clearing triple, Jacobs came home on a throwing error to make it 6-1, more than enough for the Tarpons to secure their 12th victory of the season.
“We were patient. We hit the ball really good, but they made some really good plays,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “We hit the ball, I can’t complain about that, we just hit it at everybody. It was one of those nights, but I figured things would come around.”
After getting blown out by Charlotte earlier in the season, North Port kept it much closer this time.
“It was a big improvement, the girls were doing great,” Bobcats coach Frank Baker said. “We fought a good game. We had a couple of errors and once that happened, they just got ahead of it. A couple of mistakes and there you go. The pitching was great, our girls made good plays and they were hitting the ball. They were doing their job and played a great game tonight.”
Opsahl went 3-for-3 for the Tarpons, who improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in district play. North Port falls to 4-7 overall and 0-3 in the district. The Bobcats will take on Lemon Bay Tuesday while Charlotte hosts nationally ranked Lakewood Ranch on Thursday.
“That’s the teams we like playing and seeing what we can do,” Higgins said. “I’d say we’re right where we want to be. We’re not peaking yet or nothing, we’re just working through the process and playing for the end of the year.”
CHARLOTTE 6, NORTH PORT 1
North Port 100 000 0 — 1. 6. 5
Charlotte 000 060 X — 6. 7. 1
WP — Sydney Thomas. LP. — Ashley Nelson. Leading hitters: Alyssa Opsahl (C) 3-3, 2B run, 2 RBI; Savannah Jacobs (C) 1-3, 3B, run, 2 RBI; Cienna Nelson (NP) 2-3.
