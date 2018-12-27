Big plays abound in Luther's first season at Wofford

When the ball was in the air, former Port Charlotte High athlete T.J. Luther knew he had to make a tough catch. What he didn’t know was that the touchdown grab would land him on ESPN and add a lasting memory to his first year playing receiver at Wofford College.

“Miller Mosely, the quarterback that threw it, told me he was gonna throw it no matter what, so it was up to me to make something happen,” Luther said.

Making freakish plays is something Luther has done regularly dating back to his days at Port Charlotte where he totaled 18 touchdowns during his senior year.

With the game tied 14-14 against Presbyterian College in mid November, Mosely faked the toss, stepped up in the pocket and sent a high-arching pass toward the goal line where Luther leapt and made the grab over two defenders for the touchdown.

The played earned the No. 4 spot on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays the following day. Luther didn’t find that out until he received multiple calls telling him to check his Twitter feed.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Luther said. “People started tagging me in posts and stuff. It felt good. I feel like I achieved something.”

Luther has been a playmaker for much of his career. He played both ways for the Pirates, igniting the offense and overseeing the defense.

At Wofford, his role has been mostly on offensive. He led the Terriers in receiving yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (4) as a freshman.

Wofford likes to run the ball, but when coach Josh Conklin wanted to take a deep shot, Luther’s 23-yard-per-catch average made him the primary target downfield. Though he had a successful first season at receiver, he still misses being a ball-hawking defensive back.

“I think things went pretty good,” Luther said. “It’s been kind of weird not being in control of the defense and being able to contribute to the team on defense. My coaches and I worked hard in practice to make things work for us. My first season could’ve went better, but we’re gonna get better next season.”

The biggest challenge for Luther was the mental aspect to playing college football. He has to know more plays with less time to make decisions on the field.

“It’s a whole lot more thinking,” Luther said. “You have to do so much more thinking than in high school. It’s more of a mental game than a physical one. There’s a lot more to the plays than just running a route. You have to learn every position.”

Aside from football, Luther’s first year at college also carried a different challenge.

Attached to his family for all of his football career, spending months away was tough.

But he carries the pride of being the first of 10 children to attend college. Twwo of his brothers, Solomon and Virgil, currently play for the Pirates and have aspirations of following in their brother’s footsteps.

Keeping them in mind helps him with the constant grind.

“It was an adjustment because I’m always with them,” Luther said. “Everything I do I’m always by them. But I knew I had a job to do. I had to show them that this is possible to do what I’m doing.

“I take a lot of pride in that. I feel like I’m living their dream.”