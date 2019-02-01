NORTH PORT — Coming off of four close finishes in the last week and a half, including two overtime games, the North Port boys basketball team was in the midst of another nail-biter against rival Lemon Bay on Friday.
The Bobcats led 11-10 after one and held a small five point advantage at the half before an explosive third quarter set them up for a less stressful 67-52 win over the visiting Manta Rays.
By the end of the first half, North Port pushed the lead to five before pouring on the scoring in the third quarter.
“In the first half, our perimeter shots weren’t dropping the way they have the last couple games,” said Bobcats coach Ryan Power. “I told our shooters to continue to take open looks. We hit three or four three’s in the third quarter that allowed us to extend the lead.”
At about the same time that Baker and Nick Passamonte started to find their stroke from behind the arc, the Lemon Bay shooters ran into a cold spell.
The opportunities were present for the Mantas, open shots were created, but not made and coach Sean Huber said that was the difference in the game.
“We couldn’t score,” said Huber. “We attacked some spots that we thought would give us good opportunities, we got those good opportunities and they didn’t go in. When North Port got good opportunities, they went in.
“I was really proud of how we just kept scraping, that’s what we do, but we shot probably 50 percent or less in free throws and probably 30 percent from the field, and you can’t win games that way.”
Passamonte and Baker were almost automatic from beyond the arc in the second half, as each contributed 13 points after the break.
The Bobcats were able to get points in the paint and at the line, not just from three-point range in the third quarter, and that’s what really blew the game open.
North Port outscored the Mantas 22-13 in the third, but only scored six more points than Lemon Bay in the other three quarters combined.
“As soon as we got a little bit of a lead, we were able to spread them out,” said Power. “Since they were in man we really wanted to get the court spread, and that opened up some driving lanes, but we did a great job of getting it in the paint and putting it up strong.”
Morrill had an uneven performance for Lemon Bay, alternating missed open shots with making some beautiful contested layups in the lane, and that was the story of the game for the Manta Rays as a team after halftime.
“I had to try to change the tempo late to try to get us a few more opportunities,” said Huber. “North Port turned the ball over a few times and we still couldn’t score...Our kids know we’re a good basketball team. I think we’re playing our best X’s and O’s ball, but I don’t know what we have to do to get some more confidence shooting the ball.”
This is the third win in a row for the Bobcats after a 68-64 loss to a tough Charlotte team, and they are 5-2 over their last seven.
