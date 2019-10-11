LABELLE — Tony Blanding threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and Ethan Redden caught two TDs in the fourth quarter to squash a potential LaBelle rally as DeSoto cruised to a 28-10 victory in a District 5A-13 contest.
It was DeSoto’s fourth straight win and kept them unbeaten in district play.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs struck, set up by a 61-yard William Maybell reception, Blanding found Maybell on a fourth and long for a 22-yard TD to give DeSoto a 7-0 lead.
After a three and out, another DeSoto (5-2, 3-0) drive appeared to stall until Blanding, on another fourth down, had a pass deflect off Keimar Richardson and into the hands of Treshon Evans in the back of the end zone to make it 14-0 late in the second quarter.
A Richardson fumble recovery gave the Bulldogs the ball deep in LaBelle territory at the end of the half, but the Cowboys defense held and carried that momentum into halftime.
LaBelle, which had 7 yards of total offense in the first half, briefly seized control, recovering the onside kick to start the second half and getting an Evan Williams 32-yard field goal.
After DeSoto punted, Jaylon Gallegos, who had been throttled all game, broke a 53-yard TD run on the final play of the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-10.
But DeSoto snatched the momentum back quickly when Blanding found Redden for a 62-yard scoring strike, and after a three-and-out, they connected again on a 40-yard catch and run to break the game open.
Maybell had 149 yards from scrimmage, including 88 yards receiving, while Gallegos had 99 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Cowboys (2-5, 1-2).
Key plays: Blanding to Redden early in the fourth quarter for the touchdown that cinched the game. LeBelle had closed the margin to four and had all the momentum before that play sucked the wind out of them. They connected again later to put the game to bed.
Key stats: Blanding was 12 for 20 for 317 yards and four scores. Redden had 117 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Gallegos had 99 yards, with 53 of it coming on one play.
What it means: DeSoto has two home district games left and are undefeated in the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.