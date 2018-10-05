BRADENTON — With the offense held at bay on the road for most of the second half Friday night, the North Port High School defense had to do the same to the Bayshore offense.

With the Bobcats holding a 17-6 lead with 2:44 left in the game, Bayshore quarterback Corey Vanborstel dropped back on 4th-and-8, with eyes on his receiver running a slant at the sticks.

As the pass met the Bruin receiver’s hands, North Port safety Bradley Augustin made contact and jarred the ball loose for the crucial stop.

On the next Bayshore possession following a failed fake punt attempt by the Bobcats, the defense came through again as Bobcat defensive back Joey Anderson sealed the game with his second interception of the game.

“We just never gave up,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a rough time coming out in the second half of games without any energy, but that didn’t stop us today. Everyone hustled. It just shows that we can come out in the second half and finish games. No one can sleep on us now.”

The 17-6 win did plenty of things for the Bobcats.

Not only did it get them to 3-3 as they strive for their first .500 season in school history, it also proved they could close out a game after letting the lead slip in two of their previous three games.



NP kick Watch again North Port held halftime leads against Sarasota and DeSoto before inevitably falling. The Bobcats did everything they could to reverse that trend Friday. “Our defense was on the field a long time,” Hatler said. “They bent, but didn’t break. We felt pretty comfortable because it was a two possession game still toward the end. We were making them work to get points. It was a hard-fought game.” North Port, who came in as a bit of an underdog to the 3-2 Bruins, jumped out to a 17-point lead by halftime. Quarterback Steffan Johnson capped the Bobcats’ opening drive, with a 1-yard touchdown run, set up by his 15-yard run two plays prior. John Victor Oliveira added to that lead with a 33-yard field goal with 6:56 left in the second quarter. Bruising tailback Jalien Whye paced the Bobcat offense yet again with 104 rushing yards on 24 carries — his third 100-yard game of the year. Whye scored on a short run up the gut with 2:35 left in the first half to give the Bobcats a commanding 17-0 halftime lead. Much like North Port’s loss to Sarasota earlier in the season, the Bruins began to gash the Bobcat defense in the second half. In total, the Bruins rushed for 202 yards on 40 carries (5.1 per rush). Running back Eishinner Sanon scored the only touchdown for Bayshore on a 1-yard dive with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter. But forcing three turnovers in total was enough to exit Bradenton with the win. North Port has defending 7A state champ Venice High School up next, which will be no easy task. With this win though, the Bobcats are feeling good and trending upwards. “Just fighting through adversity and coming out on top, it’s important for our confidence,” Hatler said. “The kids did a great job and our staff is working their butts off so I’m really happy for all of them.” BOBCATS 17, BRUINS 6 NPHS 7 10 0 0 — 17 BHS 0 0 0 6 — 6 First Quarter NP — Johnson 1 run (Oliveira good) NP — Oliveira 33 FG NP — Whye 1 run (Oliveira good) BHS — Sanon 1 run (PAT blocked)

