ENGLEWOOD — In a rare mid-afternoon matchup, offense put North Port High out front, but defense stopped a late Lemon Bay surge as the Bobcats held on for a 4-3 road win on Tuesday.
"We stayed focused and kept doing what we’ve been doing," North Port coach Miles Mayer said.
The Bobcats (10-4) got on the board in the first inning, giving starting pitcher Alex Partridge a bit of breathing room early.
Senior Ethan Krizen was the motor behind most of the North Port runs with three RBIs. He got his first with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Lazaro Salazar from third. Brett Brown followed with an RBI-single to plate the second run of the inning.
Lemon Bay pitcher Matt Lintz held the Bobcat bats at bay for a few innings. His line finished with four hits and two earned runs allowed with two strikeouts in five innings.
But Krizen couldn't be contained for long. In the top of the fifth, he tripled into the gap to score Salazar and Jayson Zmejkoski to give the Bobcats a four-run lead.
Then came the defensive efforts of North Port shortstop Zmejkoski, who scored a run, made key plays in the infield and pitched two innings with only one earned run allowed.
"(His) plays were very important," Mayer said. "Those incredible plays changed innings for us today. If he would have missed, it may have been a different game."
Zmejkoski showed off his instinctive quickness multiple times, beginning in the first inning with a sliding grab to save a hit before throwing it back to first.
As the Mantas (4-8) began to charge, his defense became crucial to holding off the comeback.
Lemon Bay plated two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth off RBIs from Josh Gossett, Jason Lepage and Zach Sparby to cut it to a one run deficit. The Mantas had its best chance with runners at second and third, but a missed sign lead to bunt and, in turn, an out.
Though the result wasn't ideal, getting in a spot with the potential game-winning run at second was a positive.
"Baserunner mistake, we missed a sign. That part is frustrating," Lemon Bay coach Dan Flaherty said. "Being in that situation and making that stuff happen, that's encouraging going forward. I thought it was a pretty good effort, but today we had a bunch of little things that we didn't do well and it ended up being a big thing. I feel for the guys a little bit when they put up a pretty good effort, but we just beat ourselves today."
To get the first out of the final inning, Zmejkoski made another miraculous grab at shortstop and threw sidearm and off balance to get the out at first. Relief pitcher Cameron Carpenter struck out the final two batters for the win.
Partridge earned the win with two innings of work, allowing just one hit and no runs. Carpenter got the save. North Port will play next at CoolToday Park against Venice on Friday.
