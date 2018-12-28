ENGLEWOOD — Eric Baker’s 21 second-half points inspired a furious North Port comeback Friday, as the Bobcats nearly overcame a 24-point halftime deficit, but fell 63-55 to Winter Park.
Winter Park (5-5) turned the ball over just twice in the entire first half, using a 16-0 run to open up a 38-14 halftime advantage.
“I thought we came out timid,” North Port head coach Ryan Power said. “They’ve got a lot of length and they were able to play some passing lanes. We sat back and let their defense dictate our offense. We didn’t play aggressive enough.”
After being stifled by the Wildcats’ 1-3-1 zone and deep lineup, North Port (5-5) completely turned the tables after halftime. The Bobcats turned up the defense immediately, forcing 11 Winter Park turnovers in the second half.
“The first thing was we had to defend the ball better,” said Power. “We got away from our principles defensively. In the second half, we did a much better job on the ball and in our help position.”
Trailing by 22 early in the fourth quarter, Baker caught fire for North Port.
The senior drained triples on three consecutive possessions, immediately cutting the deficit to 55-42.
Jeremy Morales chipped in with seven points down the stretch to pull them to within six points in the final minute. However, Winter Park hit their final four free throws to snuff out the Bobcats’ blitz.
“In the second half, our guys got a little confidence to start taking the shots that were open, and then all of a sudden their zone started being less effective,” Power said. “Against the zone, we penetrated and kicked and they shot with confidence.”
Baker scored all 21 of his points in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter.
Mitch Tosi finished with eight points and nine rebounds while Nick Passamonte drilled four threes to score 12.
“The one thing I wanted to do was play harder than them in the second half,” said Power. “If we were to play that hard in the first half, it would have been a different story.”
The Bobcats had a tough time defending lanky wing Van Wilkes, who hit four three-pointers to tally a team-high 18 points while pulling down five rebounds. Nine different Wildcats scored in the win, with 11 seeing the floor.
After losing eight of his top nine players from last year’s team, Power is seeing this year’s group grow as they get experience.
“Guys are starting to learn what their roles are,” Power said. “They need to be more confident in themselves. Offensively, we just need to execute more.”
North Port wraps up their two-game stint at the Ryon Provencher Holiday Shootout on Saturday when they take on Lennard at 6:30 p.m.
WINTER PARK 63, NORTH PORT 55
North Port 6 8 19 22 – 55
Winter Park 16 22 17 8 – 63
North Port (55): Baker 21, Passamonte 12, Tosi 8, Morales 7, Jalen Brown 5, Albert Iribarren 2. Totals: 19 (10) 7-9 55.
Winter Park (63): Wilkes 18, Ryan Stanakis 12, Clay Kuhn 9, Zachariah Andre 6, Kam’ren Harrington 5, Victor Milanes 4, Stephen Childs 3, Parker Junod 2. Totals: 21 (8) 13-20 63.
