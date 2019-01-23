NORTH PORT – In a tight, heated and feisty fourth quarter, the Bobcats thought they had Gulf Coast beat.
In a tie game late in the fourth, Albert Iribarren poked away a last-second drive from Gulf Coast (12-5) guard Cardin Joubert, earning North Port (9-9) an inbound at half court with three seconds remaining.
“I thought we had a great play drawn up to end the game and possibly win it,” North Port head coach Ryan Power said. “Mitch did a great job of taking it to the basket.”
Power’s play got senior Mitch Tosi driving toward the basket on the right baseline. Tosi was met near the rim and the layup never got close as Tosi crashed to the floor. The officials opted not to call a possible foul and the game went to overtime.
That’s where Joubert took over for the Sharks. He cashed in a pair of layups early in the extra period to give Gulf Coast a 58-53 lead. After the Bobcats trimmed the deficit to 58-57 on a Tosi basket, a North Port turnover and a pair of Sharks free throws made it 60-57 with 17 seconds left.
After Power used a timeout to draw up a potential game-tying three for sharp-shooter Eric Baker, Joubert knocked the ball away from Baker and raced down the court, slamming home an emphatic dunk at the buzzer to seal a 62-57 Gulf Coast win.
“A bounce here and a bounce there was the difference in that game,” Power said. “A made free throw here, an offensive rebound there — it was tight enough where one little play made a huge different in the outcome.”
North Port played their usual game of strong, fundamental defense and efficient three-point shooting to keep them in front for most of the game. The Bobcats also used an 11-for-11 start at the foul line to stay on top, but an 0-for-4 skid in overtime contributed to the loss.
“We came up a little short at the foul line,” Power said. “They all looked good, they just bounced around. Usually when it’s that late, you expect them to be short. But I thought they looked good, just one bad bounce.”
Senior guard Albert Iribarren scored 13 points for North Port, pestering Joubert and the Sharks on defense while providing steady ball-handling on offense.
“All year, we’ve been asking him to shoot the ball,” Power said of Iribarren. “It was good to see him come out in a district game like this and actually do it. He did a great job of taking the open look. This was a game that meant a lot to him. He did a great job on rallying the guys and showing it on the court.”
Iribarren and Joubert have maintained a point guard rivalry throughout their team’s district matchups over the last three years. Both played exceptionally well on Tuesday. Iribarren provided an important scoring lift while Joubert nailed a half-court shot before halftime and tallied a game-high 23 points.
Things don’t get any easier for North Port, with games against Charlotte (13-5) and Bayshore (10-7) looming on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
“Tomorrow’s practice will have to be light so that our guys can get their legs and bodies back into it by Thursday,” said Power. “Going into Charlotte, it’s a good test to go up against one of the area’s best and see how competitive we can be.”
GULF COAST 62, NORTH PORT 57 (OT)
Gulf Coas 9 17 18 9 10 — 62
North Port 17 10 13 13 5 — 57
Gulf Coast: Cardin Joubert 23, Ryan Thornton 17, Dylan New 8, Klajd Kiri 7, Simon Burgham 4, Chris Tague 3. Totals: 21 (3) 17-23 62.
North Port: Eric Baker 16, Albert Iribarren 13, Mitch Tosi 13, Jalen Brown 8, Jeremy Morales 4, Josh Hogue 3. Totals: 19 (7) 12-17 57.
