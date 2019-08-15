NORTH PORT — North Port High has ended both its last two Kickoff Classic games against Island Coast with a 20-17 loss.
In a game that’s purely about scouting and momentum, the Bobcats are hoping to reverse the recent trend tonight as they host the Gators at 7:30.
Though Island Coast went 1-9 last season, North Port coach Brian Hatler expects to see a different much more formidable squad tonight.
“It was a very competitive game last year,” Hatler said. “They’ve got a lot of guys coming back so it’s gonna be a challenge for us. They have some good athletes and are a well-coached team. But I think ultimately it’s about us. We have to go out and do the things we’ve been working on.”
After banging helmets with each other for the past three months, the biggest advantage is that the Bobcats will get to compete against their first real opponent of the season in pads.
After a summer full of 7-on-7 games and intrasquad scrimmages, they are ready for a new foe.
“It’s always fun to get out and go against somebody else,” Hatler said. “It’s hard being in camp and going for three weeks against yourself. It gets a little old.”
Being a preseason game, the scores and stats don’t matter, but Hatler has a close eye on his players’ actions on the field. With many position groups still in a battle to top the depth chart, tonight’s scrimmage will reveal plenty before North Port heads into the regular season.
“We want to see how they react in a live game situation,” Hatler said. “We want to get film on guys and see how they compete. We’re gonna be looking obviously for execution, but also for effort.”
Arguably the most notable position battle is the quarterbacks. North Port, which went 3-7 in 2018, goes into tonight with junior Devon Prokopiak and sophomore Sean Silverberg will try and outplay each other in hopes of securing the starting role. Both quarterbacks would be making their first start.
Hatler enjoys that added pressure when making his personnel decisions and is waiting to see how his players respond.
“I think not just at the quarterback position, but in all positions. If you don’t go out and perform and somebody else does, they’re gonna have the opportunity,” Hatler said. “Depth charts are fluid, they change almost on a daily basis and that’s what you want. It creates an environment where you have to work to play your best.”
Prediction
With North Port, every win is a huge boost to the program and starting off the season with one would go a long way in the early part of the season. If the running game can get going early to take the pressure off the young quarterbacks, things could go smoothly.
North Port 17, Island Coast 10
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.