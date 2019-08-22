Last year, the mantra for the North Port football team was continuing to build a winning culture. Though that is still a primary task, a new focus has gripped the Bobcats heading into this season.
North Port wants to close out games.
In 2018, the Bobcats (3-7) let a few winnable games slip through their grasps. They led Sarasota for much of the game until a late drive by the Sailors resulted in a 30-26 loss for North Port. A week later, North Port was leading DeSoto County, a playoff-bound team, in the first half before falling 20-9.
In tight games, they couldn’t close them out, which has led to an ignited fire over the summer to reverse that trend.
“Our big deal this year is we have to finish,” North Port head coach Brian Hatler said. “Last year we had a couple opportunities where we were winning games at halftime and just didn’t finish.”
It’s not as easy as just saying it. Much like revamping the culture of the program, it takes subtle alterations in attitude and execution for the results to come about on the field.
“It’s preparation, it’s practice,” Hatler said. “It’s about challenging them every day to finish drills, finish practice, finish everything they do. It’s really a mindset and you have to change it to be able to do that.”
But as with every season, there’s plenty to be excited about for Bobcat nation. With a new district taking Palmetto, Braden River and Venice off the schedule in favor of Riverdale, Gulf Coast and Cape Coral, there’s much to be optimistic about.
STRENGTHS
North Port will look to lean on the run and defense as they have in year’s past. Last season the Bobcats rushed for over 100 yards per game on the feet of graduated senior Jalien Whye.
That came behind a solid offensive line that looks to continue that trend into this season.
“We’ve been been really happy with the progression of the offensive line,” Hatler said. “They’re starting to gel together a little bit and hopefully we can stay healthy up front. They’ve been working well together and doing a really great job.”
The one downfall is the loss of veteran starter and two-time all-area selection Brett Brown, who suffered an injury in the spring. Though his absence on the field will be a setback, he is still making an impact on the line.
The line will be blocking for more of a committee this year with Jeffrey Terry leading the pack to start the season. Spelling him will be De’Andre Wilson and Taylor Willis.
“We’ve actually got a few guys that have contributed there in the spring,” Hatler said. “We’ve got a little bit of depth there and we’re hoping we can use that depth to our advantage there because they’re all different kinds of runners.”
The defense will also look to continue its opportunistic approach. Last year they were able to force turnovers and flip the momentum of games. They replace pillars like Josh Hogue and Andrew Konneman at linebacker with athletic players looking to fill that void.
It also will help that the Bobcats return kicker John-Victor Oliveira, who went 10 for 10 on PATs and 7 for 11 on field goals with a long of 43 yards.
WEAKNESSES
There will plenty of young players stepping into new roles this season and that includes the quarterbacks. It might not be a weakness in skill, but both players vying for the starting position behind center would be running the office for the first time.
Both Devon Prokopiak and Sean Silverberg are still locked in a battle to win the top spot on the depth chart and both offer different attributes.
Prokopiak is a mobile, dual-threat junior that can help in the run game as well as the passing game. Silverberg is a sophomore with a decent arm and is quickly gaining confidence in the offense.
Last year’s quarterback Steffan Johnson transferred during the offseason.
Key losses: Jalien Whye (RB), Andrew Konneman (OL/LB), Josh Hogue (OL/LB), Robert Washington (WR), Steffan Johnson (QB)
Players to watch: Taylor Willis (H-Back, LB), Jeffrey Terry (RB), Xavier Byrd (DB), Bradley Augustin (LB), Dominic Spurlock (LB)
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
