NORTH PORT — The North Port boys soccer team didn’t get to run to the concession stand to scarf down some hot chicken noodle soup like many of the fans did in the sub-50 degree weather.
Instead they did their feasting on the field, scoring two second-half goals in a 2-1 win over Riverview (9-3-1) on Thursday.
“We went into half down by one, but felt good about how we were playing and moving the ball,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “We made some minor adjustments at halftime based off what we saw from the other team, and were able to expose some good matchups.”
The opening minutes of the second half saw a much more aggressive Bobcat offensive. North Port (9-4-1) got two quick shots, one of which rolled right in front of an open net, but there was no one there to finish it off.
The Bobcats first got on the board in the 54th minute on a perfectly placed header by Kalani Carrion-Soto, who tipped it just out of reach of the Rams’ keeper.
Three minutes later, coming off a throw in on the far side of the field, senior John-victor Oliviera sent a deep, driving shot into the right side of the net for the go-ahead goal.
“The boys responded after that by keeping possession in there half wearing down the defense and then finishing two top quality chances,” Sorbino said. “I’m proud of the way our guys left it all on the field tonight and hopefully this sets a benchmark for how we can win games from here on out”
The Bobcats host Venice High tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
