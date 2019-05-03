NORTH PORT - The regular season hasn’t gone as well as the Bobcats may have hoped, but North Port closed it out with an 8-1 victory over Booker in a non-district baseball game Friday night.
In honor of Senior Night, the Bobcats gave the starting assignment on the mound to regular catcher Ethan Krizen, who held the Tornadoes to one run and three hits in five innings of work.
“The first inning definitely was a little weird because I haven’t pitched since little league,” Krizen said. “But once I found my groove it was fun and I was just up there enjoying my time and doing everything I could to have fun. I somehow convinced coach (Miles) Mayer to let me pitch on Senior Night.”
Fellow senior Colby Chippendale pitched the last two innings, giving up just one more hit to the Tornadoes.
While the Bobcat seniors were doing the work on the mound, the underclassmen were stepping up at the plate. In the second inning, Lazaro Salazar led off with a triple and scored when Brandon Long’s fly ball down the right field line landed just inside fair territory for a double and a 1-0 North Port lead.
The Bobcats added three more in the third inning as Salazar’s single drove in Jayson Zmejkoski from third, and Zach Blackhurst and Long followed with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-0.
“We all work as a team,” senior Brandon Corso said. “That’s what we do. Everybody eats, everybody hits.”
North Port put it away in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of many Booker miscues as the Tornadoes committed six errors in the inning. Chippendale led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, then Trace Christmas singled in Krizen, who had reached on the first miscue of the inning, a throwing error by Booker shortstop Gehrig Wright. When the dust settled, the Bobcats had a 8-1 lead, and Mayer was able to substitute freely the rest of the way.
“It hasn’t been all good, and baseball isn’t always going to be good,” Mayer said. “But for the seniors, with the possibility this might be our last game at home, to come out on top for them is awesome. To have that feeling at home, we won the last game. But it’s not only about those seniors. It’s about everybody contributing to help them on their night to win. It was a great team effort.”
North Port, now 13-12, will travel to top-seeded Venice for the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday. Booker finished its season at 11-12.
“It was a good win tonight, glad to finish it out strong on our home turf,” Chippendale said. “Now we’re ready to take on Venice and have a good game.”
NORTH PORT 8, BOOKER 1
Booker 000. 100. 0. - 1 4. 9
North Port 013. 400. X. - 8. 12. 1
WP - Ethan Krizen. LP - Jonathan Supple. Leading hitters: Lazaro Salazar (NP) 2-2, 3B, 3 runs, RBI; Brandon Long (NP) 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs; Trace Christmas (NP) 204 2B, RBI.
