NORTH PORT – North Port didn’t look right from the start.
After scoring only six points in the first quarter, the Bobcats (16-8) failed to operate with their usual speed and fluidity Tuesday, finishing just as sluggishly as they started in a 57-48 loss to Booker (17-6).
“We didn’t bring our intensity,” North Port head coach Dale Huffman said. “That’s the second time in a row where we played a soft first quarter and had to fight our way back. We played the whole first quarter with no intensity whatsoever.”
Emani Jefferson finished with a typical line of 24 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, but her passing and connection with her teammates wasn’t as consistent.
“When she suffers or Katelynn Hall suffers, we don’t have anybody who will step up to help us out,” Huffman said. “Our whole offense is relying on two people right now and we have to get past that. We’ve just been going through the motions.”
North Port turned the ball over 29 times, sailing passes out of bounds, stepping on sidelines and falling victim to Booker’s intense and effective defensive pressure.
“The thing I think they do extremely well is their close out,” Huffman said of Booker. “They close out faster than any team that I’ve seen this year. They get to the ball extremely fast which kept a couple of our shooters from even looking. Before you knew it, there was someone in your face.”
Despite a very competitive second and third quarter, the Bobcats wilted down the stretch. The Tornadoes took advantage of their transition game and found open teammates, out-scoring North Port 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
“I can’t go out and do it for them,” said Huffman. “We let Booker do what they wanted. The only reason it stayed close was that both teams did not play extremely well.”
Despite the loss and lack of intensity, Huffman has noticed some positives with how his personnel has developed.
“Kamryn Nazario has stepped up her play and our two bigs are playing much better,” he said. “Destiny Hand and Megan Ortiz are both starting to play some good defense.”
Freshman guard Yani Hall has emerged as a third scoring option behind Jefferson and Katelynn Hall. Late in the second quarter, Yani connected on back-to-back jump shots before converting a layup, accounting for six straight North Port points.
“Yani Hall is going to be a star,” said Huffman. “She’s four-foot-11. She’s used to being able to take layups but you can’t do that when there’s six-foot-two standing in there. She’s learning to stop and take that pullup jumper which is going to be her bread and butter for a while. She’s our future Jefferson.”
The Bobcats will look to get back on track against local rival Imagine (13-8) as they celebrate senior night on Friday.
BOOKER 57, NORTH PORT 48
Booker 11 12 17 17 – 57
North Port 6 15 18 9 – 48
Booker: Kaliyah Newell 16, Omari Davis 10, Jaela Dennis 8, Miah Lowman 5, Devon Johnson 5, Cashanti Bradley 4, Chellesey Foster 4, Kaitlin Bell 3, Shalice Sumpter 2. Totals: 22 (4) 9-25 57.
North Port: Emani Jefferson 24, Kamryn Nazario 7, Katelynn Hall 6, Yani Hall 6, Destiny Hand 4, Megan Ortiz 1. Totals: 17 (5) 9-17 48.
