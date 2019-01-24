PUNTA GORDA — Kaliyah Newell scored 15 points and the Booker High School girls basketball team pulled away after nearly blowing a big first half lead to a 43-32 victory over Charlotte in a non-district battle between two very good teams.
Miah Lowman added 10 for the Tornadoes, including three big lay-ups in the fourth quarter after the Tarpons, playing without two of their top players, cut a 15-point deficit down to four to start the fourth quarter.
Booker coach Tia Grace said the Tornadoes played a complete game, knowing it would be a low-scoring game as both teams preach defense.
“We were missing our point guard, so we knew we had to have everyone contribute. Charlotte is a good team, so we had to play hard and pay our game,” Grace said. “We got lazy and committed too many fouls and they got back into it. But our bigs controlled the inside.”
Booker (15-6) rode Newell in the first quarter, who scored 10 to help the Tornadoes to a 16-8 lead, who then built the lead to 26-11 late in the second quarter.
Charlotte (14-5) was able to cut the lead to 26-16 at the break, then held Booker to four points in the third to cut the deficit to 30-26 after three as Matisyn Moses started to get going on offense and got Booker to put them on the line.
But the Tornadoes, playing without starting point guard Jayla Dennis, were too tough as they built the lead back up with Lowman’s help, forcing Charlotte to foul, with Omari Davis hitting her free throws down the stretch to seal the win, Booker’s seventh straight.
Charlotte played without Aryana Hicks and Mya Joseph, who were playing a flag football game in Northern Florida. Offensively, it never got comfortable as Booker’s defense pressed them all game long and flew around the court for the ball.
“Booker’s defensive intensity was on point. That first quarter messed us up. It’s hard to dig yourself out of that hole.,” said Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson. “We played well after the first quarter, but you have to play an entire game. We’re preaching that as we head into the playoffs.”
Vanessa Vicente and Matisyn Moses scored nine points to lead Charlotte, which saw its four-game winning streak end.
BOOKER 43, CHARLOTTE 32
BHS 16 10 4 13 – 43
CHS 8 8 10 6 – 32
Booker (43): Kaliyah Newell 15, Miah Lowman 10, Davis 9, Bradley 5, Bell 4. Totals: 16(4) 7-12 43.
Charlotte (32): Moses 9, Vicente 9. Jackson 5, Desjardins 3, Carter 3, Anthony 2, Pascal 1. Totals: 11(2) 8-17 32.
