PUNTA GORDA – The North Port soccer team will be seeing plenty of yellow and blue in their nightmares Tuesday night after dropping an emotional 2-0 decision to Charlotte.
The Bobcats (8-4) were saddled with a stunning 10 yellow cards, three of which became blue, forcing them to finish the game with an 11-to-8 player deficit. A combination of aggressive play, tight officiating and a lack of verbal composure cost the Bobcats three player disqualifications.
“We took ourselves out of this game,” North Port head coach Joey Sorbino said. “I feel that 11-on-11, we have a great shot. When you go down to ten, it’s hard to fight back. When you go down to eight, it’s even harder.”
Sorbino’s team was also stifled by the team wearing yellow and blue – the Tarpons (4-5-3) – who enjoyed their first signature win under new head coach Greg Winkler.
“I give credit to Charlotte, they improved tremendously,” said Sorbino. “They’re a great team and they played like it tonight. They used the field well. They stretched us when we were short on guys and they put their chances away when they had them.”
“It’s all about composure,” Winkler said. “They just did a really good job of not letting the outside noise get to them. We’ve been working on controlling the things that we can control. Our defense has gotten a lot better.
Tuesday’s result was the antithesis of the teams’ first meeting this season. In North Port, the Bobcats torched Charlotte for six goals in a dominating 6-1 win on November 29.
“The first time we played, it got a little chippy like that,” Sorbino said. “But that should never carry over.”
Sorbino knows his team is one of the most talented in the area. It’s not hard to see the Bobcats’ impressive collection of athleticism, experience and skill. But even though North Port out-shot the Tarpons 14-8 and earned five of the game’s six corner kicks, the loss raises concern.
“There’s some stuff we have to work on off the field,” Sorbino said. “It’s just composure. If we allow the mental side of the game to get to us, it shows that mentally we might be weak. This game is meant to be played, not to fight or argue with the refs. You have to do what we’re asking you to do, and that’s to play soccer.”
Charlotte, meanwhile, is on the verge of a major soccer turnaround. Led by six mature seniors, Winkler is sensing a positive shift in the culture.
“We’re in the process of turning a program around,” said Winkler. “There’s a lot of things that come with not winning for a long time. But now they’re seeing what you have to do to win. I think they’re starting to get a little belief. Hopefully we can keep building on it.”
Both of the Tarpons’ goals came late in the second half from an unlikely source. Freshman Tyler Amaral wasn’t even on the roster when the season began due to the Tarpons’ postseason run in football. But in just his fifth varsity game, he cashed in the game’s first score in the 66th minute off a high-arcing cross from junior Francesco Buscemi.
“He made a beautiful pass,” Amaral said of Buscemi. “He played it perfect. I just went up, thank God it went in.”
Amaral put the game to rest in the 75th minute on a re-direct of a Kaden Howell pass.
“I saw Kaden wide open,” said Amaral. “I thought he was going to shoot it at first. He laid it off to me and I finished it.”
Tuesday marked the Tarpons’ first shutout victory of the season. Charlotte goalkeeper Gavin Pennell recorded seven saves in the victory.
“Gavin is really smart,” said Winkler. “Our back line is pretty solid and they work together. Ben Mizell is holding the middle down and talking to the guys. With Gavin back there, they know they can take a few more risks every once in a while.”
The Tarpons will take their two-game winning streak to arch rival Port Charlotte for a 7 p.m. showdown on Friday.
