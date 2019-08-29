The Port Charlotte boys swim team turns nearly every key swimmer from a squad that qualified two individuals and a relay team for states last season.
The Pirates also swam to a third place finish at districts.
Even with their 2018 success, the Pirates have plenty of reasons to feel even better about 2019.
To start, they return two of the top area swimmers in Oscar Marquardt and Kevin Janson-Dugan. Marquardt qualified for states in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Janson-Dugan qualified in the 10-meter freestyle and both were part of the 400-meter freestyle relay team.
"The team feels ready," Marquardt said. "I think this is the best lineup in school history. Last season was really good, we broke a lot of records. This year, everyone's excited. The whole team is working really hard."
Alongside that duo sits Tanner Bloom and Karl Myers, who help bolster the depth of the team. Beyond that, a bunch of new faces have joined the squad this year.
"We take anyone we can get, anyone that's interested," Marquardt said. "It's just about going out, getting your friends, telling them all the great things about swimming and trying to get them interested. I just want as many kids as possible to make regionals and states."
Having seniors such as Janson-Dugan, Marquardt and Bloom gives the Pirates a stable leadership group. They can set the tone for the rest of the team.
"The boys team has had such a good time in there working," Port Charlotte coach J.R. Whaley said. "They're just having a good time because of the leadership of those guys. It's their senior year, they want it to be the best."
Port Charlotte
Key losses: N/A
Swimmers to watch: Oscar Marquardt, Kevin Jansen-Dugan, Tanner Bloom
Lemon Bay
Coach: Dawn Hall
Key losses: Gage Denson, Charlie Plaisted
Swimmers to watch: Beckett Koss, Joey Sacco, Aiden Koss
Outlook: The Mantas lost two big pieces from last year, but return plenty for a strong season.
Denson, who qualified for states in both diving and the 50 freestyle, graduated and Plaisted sustained an injury that took him away from swimming for the year. Two big losses, but the Mantas hope to offset that with the return of state qualifier Joey Sacco and senior leader Aiden Koss.
They also gained Koss' brother Beckett, who will slide into a key role as a freshman.
"We're decently set," Hall said. "We have some brand new, just got their bathing suits, kids. As long as it's fun and they're having a good time, that's what matters. It's building more skills than just swimming."
North Port
Coaches: Paul Maglicane and Leanne Vacca
Key losses: N/A
Swimmers to watch: Mackenzie Minchinton, Michael Sickels
Outlook: Things can be difficult for a new coach. Pile on low numbers and no local pool and preparing for the season becomes all the more challenging.
The North Port boys have been trying to bulk up their single-digit roster heading into the season, but return two strong swimmers. Michael Sickels qualified for states in 2018 in the 100-meter backstroke and Mackenzie Minchinton returns as another strong leader.
North Port has been loading up a van and driving to Venice for practice, which has put a strain on preseason training. But they are looking to overcome the obstacles for a productive season with districts in sight.
"We're definitely in a building year with our boys," Maglicane said. "We have eight boys on our roster right now, which is less then we've had in previous years. We're just gonna try and build it back up."
Charlotte
Coach: Jeff Cain
Key losses: Dylan Hacker, Carl Eisen, Josh Eaton
Swimmers to watch: James Rose
Outlook: Charlotte was one of the stronger teams in the area last year, but lost its core to graduation.
Dylan Hacker, a state champion, as well as state qualifiers Carl Eisen and Josh Eaton are now gone and the Tarpons look to the next wave to fill the void.
Cain looks toward Rose to step into a big role as a sophomore. For the rest of the roster, Cain is waiting to see who else can step up.
“It’s definitely a building year,” said Coach Jeff Cain. “It’s what we can accomplish in the time to the end. We lost more key players than just those four. In another two years, we’re going to be deep and good."
Venice
Coach: Jana Minorini
Key losses: Chasen Dubbs
Swimmers to watch: Arik Katz, Wesley Kephart, Ian Brann
Outlook: Venice looks to be a similarly strong team as last season with multiple state champion swimmers.
Arik Katz has a lot of potential entering his senior year after winning gold in the 500 freestyle last year. With the loss of Dubbs, Katz looks to lead the pack.
The 4x100 relay, an event that helped secure the boys team championship last year, is also expected to be strong. Venice has to replace Dubbs, but Strezenicky, Kephart and Brann all return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.