Sports fans like to talk about who the greatest athletes of all time are from teams, sports cities, all sorts of things.
If you ask Charlotte High School swim coach Jeff Cain if Dylan Hacker should be mentioned among the all-time greats to swim for the Tarpons, he said yes.
Since this is the third time Hacker has been named the Charlotte Sun boys swimmer of the year, such a statement is justified.
Hacker saved his best for last, winning the state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 3A swimming championships in Stuart, the eighth state title for the Tarpons since 2003.
“He’s a very dedicated hard-working young man. He always had a goal and went after it. He understands the value of work and what level it takes to be a great athlete,” Cain said. “That means he has enjoyed it a lot more. He keeps it light, but still works hard”
After finishing third in the preliminaries, Hacker obliterated the school record in the finals with a 57.63, just beating Sebring’s Andy Rogatinsky by .04 seconds.
“I felt good about it. I knew I did everything correctly beforehand, so I knew I would do good when I got there,” Hacker said. “I felt like I would win going into finals. I saw everyone was swimming differently and though they wouldn’t do as well.”
Hacker also took home seventh in the 200 individual medley (1:56.53), and joined Charlotte in finishing ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:38.75), setting a school record in the process, and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.71.
Hacker has been a regular at states for four years. Last season, Hacker was in three events at states, including a seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke where he set the school record.
Still Hacker thought he fell short on some of his goals and made it his duty to make senior year his year.
However, Hacker’s senior season wasn’t easy, as he struggled with his form early, particularly in the breaststroke, his strongest event.
Sometimes you lose form. It’s like a phase. In the breaststroke, instead of staying near the surface and went too deep off the wall,” Hacker said, adding it was an indication of pressing too hard.
In districts he barely won, beating Andrew Garner of Barron Collier by .01 seconds in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.57) and finishing second in the 200 IM by nearly five seconds (2:00.32). He helped Charlotte to a second in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay and third in the 200 relay.
At regionals in Estero, Garner got revenge by beating Hacker in the breaststroke, though his 58.94 time was a school record, and was also runner-up in the 200 IM, slicing nearly four seconds off his time, but still far behind Mason Laur of Barron Collier.
Hacker also anchored the Charlotte 200 freestyle relay team to a regional championship and to a third place in the 200 medley relay.
Hacker said he felt he accomplished nearly everything he set out to do, and felt as though he deserves to stand among the school’s best.
“There haven’t been many state champions here. It’s cool that I’m the third or fourth one,” Hacker said. “I swam with Hans Schroeder in middle school. I was always in his lane for practice and we did our own workouts.”
“It’s an accomplishment to win states. Olympians have come out of Florida. He’s up there with Hans, my son and Katie Gehring,” Cain said.
Hacker said he wants to swim, though if he plans to enter the medical field, it would be hard for him to continue to swim competitively. Hacker said he may attend junior college for two years before deciding on where to go next.
