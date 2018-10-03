During Friday night’s game between Venice and Braden River football teams, some fans and Braden River officials took issue with the play of Indians players on the field.

In response, Braden River has submitted video footage of the game to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for review. FHSAA is the governing body for high school athletics in the state of Florida.

“It wasn’t anything to do with Venice or anything like that,” Braden River athletic director Matt Nesser said. “Myself and some of the district personnel – the county AD as well as some of the hierarchy that were there — actually saw the play live, and said it looked like unsportsmanlike conduct. We just want the officials to be aware of it.”

This dispute between the two schools is the latest of a growing list of controversies, especially over the past year. In the spring, Venice coach John Peacock reported Braden River to the FHSAA for holding illegal practices. The Pirates were forced to forfeit their spring season, and were fined by the FHSAA and placed on probation. Weeks later, Braden River coach Curt Bradley wrote a letter to Sarasota County Schools officials detailing how Peacock ‘liked’ a tweet that was promoting racially insensitive behavior.

Venice High fired Peacock, then re-hired him close to a month later after the coach issued apologies. Then in the summer, Bradley and the Pirates coaching staff were caught improperly using a Hudl video account to view game and practice footage of area high schools.

Now, it is up to the FHSAA to determine how this latest situation plays out.

One of the plays specifically in question occurred when a group of Venice defenders tried to gang tackle Pirates receiver Knowledge McDaniel. During the play, Indians defensive lineman Marlem Louis ran up to help make the tackle, punching at McDaniel’s lower back area.

Louis said he was throwing punches at the ball cradled in McDaniel’s arms and not at McDaniel himself.

“I was trying to punch the ball out. That’s all it was,” Louis said. “I made up with Knowledge. We had a conversation about it and we’re all good. Nobody’s gonna hit someone blankly in the open field. And the refs didn’t throw a flag on me, so clearly they knew what I was trying to do.”

According to Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski, the officials on the field said they did not feel that Louis was intentionally trying to hurt McDaniel.

“I don’t ever question an official, I learned that long ago,” Dombroski said. “They make the calls, and they felt the young man wasn’t being deliberate. He was punching, but going for the football, and that’s just what it is. I think Braden River thought the official missed a call. What can you do? The game’s over. The official made his call.”

Video footage of the play first began circulating on Twitter during halftime of the Venice – Braden River game on Friday night and has since been viewed over 21,000 times. The tweet calls Louis’ play “disrespectful” and calls for the FHSAA to take action.

If you would like to view the tweet, you can do so here: https://twitter.com/aj_kwi25/status/1045835494045683713

Once video is submitted by a Florida high school to the FHSAA, the FHSAA then forwards the video to both the Officials Association which officiated the game (Gulf Coast Football Officials Association) and to the accused school for a response.

After a response is received from the school which filed the complaint, the officials association and the accused school, then the FHSAA makes its ruling.

Currently, the FHSAA has received responses from all parties and is in the process of making a decision.

“We have reviewed the video and submitted our findings to the FHSAA,” Peacock said. “Our focus is 100 percent on Champagnat Catholic.”