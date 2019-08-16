Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high school football teams will get the chance to play in their Kickoff Classic preseason games tonight after all.
According to officials from both schools, the FHSAA was able to secure referees to allow the teams to proceed with play after giving a deadline of noon today.
#PCPirateKickoffWeekend starts with tonight's Kickoff Classic with your @PCHSPiratesFB vs @NFMHS_Football.Followed by the Pirate Treasure Trot 5K run tomorrow morning at 6:00 am.See you at The Cove! pic.twitter.com/peDhyMVlmY— Port Charlotte High (@PortCharlotteHS) August 16, 2019
The officials for Port Charlotte are coming from the South Gulf Cove Officials Association. They will host North Fort Myers at 7:30 tonight.
The origin of the officials for Lemon Bay’s scrimmage against LaBelle are not yet known. Those teams will kickoff at 7 p.m. at LaBelle.
This uncertainty started with a referee labor dispute and got even more murky after Lee County Schools canceled all of its home games Wednesday after a deal couldn’t be reached.
Alright Alright Alright!! https://t.co/4mYLCRa473— Lemon Bay Touchdown Club (@LBTDClub) August 16, 2019
Those games, including Charlotte High’s matchup with Mariner, are still canceled.
Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay had the chance to find refs from outside the area since they are playing outside Lee County, despite being involved in the initial labor dispute.
