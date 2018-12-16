Wrestling
The Lemon Bay Manta Rays placed third out of 29 teams in the Fit2Win Kickoff Tournament at Countryside in Clearwater.
The Manta Rays turned in a number of strong performances on Saturday.
Tyson Davids won the 170-pound division; Bryce Taranto was second in the 113-pound weight class; Luke Heffner placed second in the 145-pound weight class; Lance Schyck was third in the 152-pound division; Derrick Dagg was also third in the 138-pound class; Brock Lavallee was fourth in the 220-pound division; Eric Dagg placed fifth in the 132-pound division and Marshall Locke was 6th in the 160-pound division.
The North defeated the South 21-16 Saturday in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football All-Star Classic at Morse Field on the Range in the The Villages.
Charlotte Tarpons High School Football Coach Binky Waldrop coached the South team. The Tarpons’ Jayden Grant and Kenny Scribner and the Port Charlotte Pirates’ Caden Marcum were members of the South’s roster.
Soccer
Dunbar 3 Port Charlotte 2
The Port Charlotte Pirates fought hard Friday night but fell to the Dunbar Tigers 3-2.
Hunter Cole kept the Pirates in the game throughout the contest, said Joe Roca, Port Charlotte Pirates boys soccer coach. Cole had 17 saves.
Werner Medina scored the Pirates first goal with Justin Ross assisting. Greg Williams added the second with Medina recording the assist.
“We’re really struggling as a team, I think tonight’s game in the second half was a wake up call for them,” said Roca. “We’ll see Tuesday when we play Sarasota at home.”
Port Charlotte is 2-8-2 overall and 1-4-1 in district play.
Port Charlotte 8 Dunbar 0
The Lady Pirates dominated the opposition Friday night, scoring a convincing victory against the Lady Tigers.
Eight different players scored in the victory for the Lady Pirates, Hannah Ruth, Taylor Rosetti, Emily Porto, Skylar Daniels, Lila Eaton, Brenna Pennacchi, Megan Porto and Tori Thompson, provided the offense in a team-oriented and well-deserved win.
“We’re starting to come together as a team and move the ball around better, which is showing some positive improvement as we are getting to feel more comfortable with each other on the field,” said Bob Theriault, Port Charlotte Pirates girls soccer coach.
The Lady Pirates raised their record to 3-4.
North Port 3 Braden River 1
The Bobcats continued their strong play Friday night, this time with a 3-1 victory over their district adversary the Braden River Pirates.
North Port’s two first half goals provided the Bobcats with an advantage they refused to relinquish.
The offense was provided by Jeremiah Bogdanets who recorded a hat trick for the Bobcats. The playmakers were Camilo Arango who had two assists and John Brown record the other helper in the victory.
“We knew as a team that this might be the most important district game of the year after the result against Palmetto,” said Joey Sorbino, North Port boys soccer coach. “We wanted to right the ship and send a message that we are better than the last result, and we’re going to compete all year for the title. It was a complete team effort from start to finish.”
Basketball
Canterbury 65 North Port 57
The Bobcats fell behind in the first half, finding themselves down by eight to the opposition, and weren’t able to close the margin, in a 65-57 Friday night loss to Canterbury.
Mitch Tossi led the Bobcats with 15 points.
North Port is now 3-4 overall and 0-2 in district play.
