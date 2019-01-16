Soccer
North Port 3 Port Charlotte 0
Both teams were playing without key players on their rosters, but the Lady Bobcats fought through the challenges to defeat a formidable rival in the Lady Pirates Wednesday evening, 3-0.
There were a number of Lady Bobcats who factored into the offense. Aleena Purvis scored on a rebound, and would assist on a goal by Emily Idoyaga. Charleze Borer also scored for the Lady Bobcats with Jena Chimelis assisting on the goal.
The Lady Bobcats raised their record to 8-3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.