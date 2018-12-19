Basketball
Imagine School at North Port 66 Out Door Academy 20
The Lady Sharks of the Imagine School at North Port put on a powerful offensive display Tuesday night in defeating the Out Door Academy Thunder by a convincing 66-20 margin.
The Lady Sharks used a balance scoring attack to take a bite out of the the Thunder, with every player on the roster scoring to contribute to Tuesday night’s victory, said Kevin Andrade, Imagine School at North Port basketball coach.
Imagine raised their record to 5-4.
North Port 56 Barron Collier 45
All 12 players contributed Tuesday night’s victory as the North Port Bobcats defeated the Barron Collier Cougars 56-45.
Josh Hogue led the Bobcats offensive attack scoring 14 points, Albert Iribarren added 8 points and Jalen Brown and Mitch Tosi each scored seven in in victory.
The Bobcats continue their challenging schedule Thursday against the Venice Indians, where more than pride will be on the line during the annual Ugly Sweater Game.
Soccer
North Port 4 Charlotte 2
The North Port Lady Bobcats defeated the Charlotte Lady Tarpons in a hard fought contest Tuesday night.
The Lady Bobcats outshot the Lady Tarpons 21 to 8, with 15 of their shots being on goal. The Lady Tarpons made the most of their scoring chances with seven of their shots being on net. Aleena Purvis would play a hand in all four Lady Bobcat goals, finishing the night with two goals and two assists.
Charlotte’s Alyssa Coaluca opened the game’s scoring at the eight minute mark, with Kalli Pho assisting on the play. But a determined Lady Bobcat team would respond with a goal 20 minutes into the contest from Aleena Purvis with Isabelle Harvey recording the assist. Purvis would score again at the 36 minute mark off of a deflection from a Charlotte defender, allowing the Bobcats to take a 2-1 lead into the half.
The Lady Bobcats would build off that momentum staring the second half confidently with two early goals, with Purvis assisting on both. Jena Chimelis finished the first of the two goals, the second was the result of a shot taken by Purvis that was deflected by Tarpon goalie Eva Le with Bobcat Adrianna Ghersini putting in the rebound. Charlotte would answer back late in the second half with a goal from Kalli Pho.
“Tonight was senior night, and we celebrated our eight seniors,”said Hans Duque, Our game was a little bit slow today and Charlotte came out stronger than in our first game (with them) and competed on the midfield.”
Imagine School at North Port 8 Sarasota Christian 0
The Imagine School at North Port Sharks boys soccer team scored an authoritative victory over the Sarasota Christian Blazers Monday evening, posting an 8-0 win.
The offense was relentless with seven players scoring, while limiting the opposition, precluding them from scoring in the one-sided contest.
Onique Anderson scored twice for the Sharks, while Junior Meza, Nick Renaud, Nick Volack, Ethan Kaelin, Michael Olszewski and Shane Prosak each added a goal in the victory.
Prosak’s goal provided the spectators with the highlight of the evening, scoring on a bicycle kick during a corner.
The Sharks improved their position and are poised to secure the third seed within the district, raising their record to 2-6-1.
