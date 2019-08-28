Boys Golf
Lemon Bay 180, North Port 204
The Manta Rays defeated the Bobcats by 24 strokes Thursday at the Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood.
The Mantas Brent Walker was the medalist firing a 43 on the par 35 front nine. Lemon Bay's Bryce Noll finished second, one stroke back, carding a 44. The Mantas Chris Hallman finished two stokes back and the Bobcats Brayden Spain and Lemon Bay's Jacob Storm both carded 48s.
The Manta Rays are now 1-0.
Lemon Bay hosts Venice and Port Charlotte today at Rotonda West.
Swimming
Port Charlotte 411, North Port 165
The Pirates got their first dual win of the year with a victory over North Port on Wednesday. The boys outscored the Bobcats 190-90 and the girls took it 221-75.
Finishing strong individually for Port Charlotte were Kevin Janson-Dugan, who won the 100-meter fly (58.47) as well as the 200-meter free (1:55.15); Walter Johnson, who won the 50-meter free (27.84) and the 100-meter free (1:05.57); Oscar Marquardt, who won the 100-meter breast stroke (1:00.53) and two winning relays while breaking a school record in the fly; and Daisy Marquardt, who won the 200-meter individual medley (2:17.79) as well as two relays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.