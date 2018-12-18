Basketball
Imagine School at North Port 43 Canterbury 41
The Lady Sharks won a hard fought battle with Canterbury Monday night to even their record at 4-4.
“We had a balanced attack on offense,” said Kevin Andrade, Imagine School at North Port girls basketball coach. “We won the game on the defensive end and by winning the battle on the boards.”
Kayle Christie led the Lady Sharks in scoring with 14 points; Isabella Faulkner added 11 and Katie Klein and Arianna Andrade had nine each.
Football
The North defeated the South 21-16 Saturday in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football All-Star Classic at Morse Field on the Range in the The Villages.
Tarpons punter/kicker Kenny Scribner punted six times for a 44.3 yard average, Tarpon fullback/Jayden Grant recorded six tackles and Port Charlotte Pirate Caden Marcum had an outstanding game at center, said Binky Waldrop Charlotte Tarpons football coach, who coached the South’s team and the offensive line.
Weightlifting
The Lady Tarpons placed second Friday at the Disparti Law Group Girls Weightlifting Invite at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.
Madison Shepard won the 101-pound wight class; Lexus Sweet placed first in the 139-pound division and Britney Williams topped the unlimited division, eclipsing her previous school record by bench pressing 255 pounds.
“All the girls performed well,” said Matt Galley, Charlotte girls weightlifting coach. “It was a great experience to help us get ready for districts in January.”
